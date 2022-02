A spot in the Kentucky Derby 2022 will be on the line when 11 three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Rebel Stakes on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The winner of the $1 million Rebel Stakes 2022 will receive 50 qualifying points towards the Kentucky Derby, all but guaranteeing himself a spot in the Run for the Roses on May 7. Trainer Bob Baffert will try to add to his record number of Rebel wins (eight) by a trainer when he sends out Newgrange, the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Rebel Stakes odds. Newgrange, however, is not eligible to earn Derby qualification points because of Baffert being banned from the Derby. The John Ortiz-trained Barber Road is 9-2 in the 2022 Rebel Stakes lineup, while the Dallas Stewart-trained Ben Diesel is 6-1.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO