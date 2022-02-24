ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shackled’ tells miraculous story of faith in Christ

By CHIP HUTCHESON, Kentucky Today
Cover picture for the articleOWENSBORO, Ky. (KT) — Kentuckians will have a unique opportunity to hear a woman’s story of being sentenced to death in a Sudan prison rather than deny her faith in Christ. Miriam Ibraheem will recount her story in a question-and-answer format as part of a “Shackled” tour at Bellevue Baptist Church...

