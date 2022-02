Look, I know what you are thinking, this San Jose Earthquakes team is the “same old Quakes.” They are a low-spending, fringe-MLS Playoffs-caliber team. This year is different, they have changed, they have given Matias Almeyda three Designated Players to use. This is the first time in his stint in San Jose that Almeyda has all three DP slots filled. It almost seems a little too late, as Almeyda only has one year left on his contract. Even given the circumstances, this is still a Matias Almeyda team. With Almeyda leading the ship, ANYTHING can happen.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO