Trifecta adds partnership with global fitness brand CrossFit

Sacramento is once again being recognized for culinary excellence, with a local chef and restaurant named as semifinalists for a James Beard Award. The award, which was established in 1990, is among the nation's most prestigious honors for the restaurant industry. The award recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media and broader food system, as well as a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive, according to a news release.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO