A charity has warned that most women do not know that bloating is a key symptom of ovarian cancer, with GPs typically too quick to dismiss the signs.A poll of 1,000 women for Target Ovarian Cancer found 79 per cent did not know that bloating is a symptom, while 68 per cent were unaware abdominal pain is a sign and nine per cent were unaware that feeling full is another.Most women (99 per cent) did not know that needing to pee more urgently is also a sign, while evidence suggests women can often be told their symptoms are more a...

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO