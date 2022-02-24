ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AT Deals: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Processor Lowers to $219 at Amazon

Cover picture for the articleAMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G APU is available for its lowest price yet since first launching in August of 2021. The MSRP for this processor is $260 but it's been averaging around $240, as of late. Today, the Ryzen 5 5600G is available at Amazon for just...

