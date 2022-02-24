ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major League Soccer embarks on 27th season as Qatar looms

By ANNE M. PETERSON
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the World Cup looming at the end of the year, Major League Soccer had to make some adjustments as it embarks on its 27th season. The league's 28 teams kick off this weekend, the earliest start ever with a quicker finish scheduled as MLS will make way for the World...

Daily Herald

Inter Miami and Chicago open season with scoreless tie

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Inter Miami CF and the Chicago Fire played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday. The closest Inter Miami came to scoring was a Leonardo Campana header - off a cross from Gonzalo HiguaÃn - that hit the crossbar in the first half.
MLS
Daily Herald

Key proposals in Major League Baseball labor negotiations

JUPITER, Fla. -- Some of the key areas in collective bargaining between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association as of proposals through Feb. 26, as obtained The Associated Press. This is only a partial list of bargaining topics:. FREE AGENCY. MLB and MLBPA would keep existing...
MLB
Daily Herald

Chara scores on bicycle kick, Timbers tie Revs 2-2 in opener

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Yimmi Chara scored on a bicycle kick goal in the 78th minute to pull the Portland Timbers into a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution in the Major League Soccer opener for both teams Saturday. Dairon Asprilla also scored for the Timbers to help deny the...
MLS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Daily Herald

Dominguez scores twice as Austin routs Cincinnati in opener

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cecilio Dominguez scored two goals and Brad Stuver had four saves to propel Austin to a 5-0 victory over Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer opener on Saturday. Dominguez scored his first goal in the second minute, assisted by Zan Kolmanic. He tacked on a goal...
MLS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Tennis: WTA Doha Preview: No. 1 Sabalenka (-135) vs. No. 7 Swiatek

With the NFL betting calendar now clearly in the rearview mirror, bettors are now gearing up for NCAA basketball lines. Conference tournaments start one week’s time, and Selection Sunday is just 17 days away. If you follow my analysis, then you know I’m mixing in a heaping helping of...
NFL
Daily Herald

Fernandez scores, Red Bulls win 3-1 over Earthquakes

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Omir Fernandez's goal led the New York Red Bulls to a 3-1 victory Saturday over the San Jose Earthquakes in the season opener for both teams. The Red Bulls also got one goal each from Tom Barlow and Patryk Klimala. The Earthquakes' (0-1-0) goal was scored...
MLS
Daily Herald

Osorio scores to help Toronto to 1-1 draw with FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas -- Jonathan Osorio scored the tying goal in the 45th minute for Toronto in a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Jader Obrian scored the lone goal for Dallas. Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas....
MLS
Person
Neymar
Person
Thiago Almada
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Liverpool and Chelsea meet in final of League Cup

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time - it is currently tied on eight with City - while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium - to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Leeds fires manager Bielsa to try to stay in Premier League

LEEDS, England -- Marcelo Bielsa was fired as Leeds manager on Sunday after another heavy loss dropped the team to within two points of the Premier League relegation zone. 'œI have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status,' Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said. 'œRecent results and performances have not met our expectations.'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Anaheim and New York meet in non-conference showdown

New York Islanders (19-21-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-20-9, fifth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -113, Islanders -108; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim and New York hit the ice in a non-conference matchup. The Ducks are 14-9-4 at home. Anaheim is ninth in the...
NHL
#Major League Soccer#Mls Cup#Fc Augsburg#The Portland Timbers#Nycfc#Supporters Shield#Bank Of America Stadium#Carolina Panthers
Daily Herald

Toronto visits Ovechkin and the Capitals

Toronto Maple Leafs (34-14-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (28-17-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with Toronto. He currently ranks eighth in the NHL with 63 points, scoring 32 goals and totaling 31 assists. The Capitals are 18-10-4 against Eastern...
NHL
Daily Herald

What's at stake for MLB

I wonder if the two sides in the MLB strike know what it is at stake here? I have been a baseball fan my whole life. Have gone to a lot of games over the years. Took my family on road trips to see games out of town. I am sad to say that if the season does not start on time, I'm done.
MLB
Daily Herald

Seattle takes on San Jose, seeks to stop 6-game skid

Seattle Kraken (16-33-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. San Jose Sharks (23-23-6, seventh in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -129, Kraken +107; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle is looking to break its six-game skid with a win against San Jose. The Sharks are 9-11-2 against conference opponents. San...
NHL
Daily Herald

Adebayo scores 36 points, Heat top Popovich, Spurs 133-129

MIAMI -- Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points, Tyler Herro added 27 off the bench and the Miami Heat overcame an early 16-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-129 on Saturday night. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points in 30 minutes to help Miami improved the Eastern Conference's...
NBA
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
NBC Sports

At age 40, Joe Johnson scores 18 to lead USA past Puerto Rico in World Cup qualifying

WASHINGTON — As long as Joe Johnson can play basketball in some form or fashion, he figures there’s no need to contemplate the end of his career. “I never look at it like that. I’m a guy who loves to hoop. Me and my son, he’s 15 years old, we’re in the gym almost every day working,” Johnson said. “So that’s never my thought process. Even though I’m not playing professionally, I still get a chance to compete.”
NBA
Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

