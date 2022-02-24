Major League Soccer embarks on 27th season as Qatar looms

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Sunday:. The first domestic trophy of the season is up for grabs when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the final of the League Cup. It will be the first time in five years that the competition will not be won by Manchester City. Liverpool is looking to win the League Cup for a record ninth time - it is currently tied on eight with City - while Chelsea has captured it five times, most recently in 2015. Chelsea, which has already won the Club World Cup this month, lost on its last visit to Wembley Stadium - to Leicester in the FA Cup final last season. There is one Premier League game taking place, with West Ham hosting Wolverhampton. The teams are in the fight for Champions League qualification and are separated by two points.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO