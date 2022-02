Growing up in Baltimore, Ahmad Onyango, then 12, remembered there were several theaters in the city, but none of them were as large and popular as the Royal Theater. It was thrilling, he said, because it was the only place to see legendary Black performers like James Brown, Louis Armstrong, Redd Foxx and Billie Holiday. This month marks the 100th anniversary of the Royal Theater, a star of a ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO