A Letter to Those Who Don’t Write Them

Not going to lie: The fact that there’s a holiday that celebrates love during February is worth feeling joyful about. And no, I’m not talking about Valentine’s Day. In Washington, D.C. in 1993, Ayo Handy-Kendi founded Black Love Day, which takes place annually on February 13 (check out that link for details on this year’s celebrations and where to send donations). The goals of Black Love Day are to manifest peace, end violence, terminate Black self-hatred, and end white supremacy and racism. And in the words of the African American Holiday Association, “If you’re not a Black person, it is recommended to show love in action toward Black people, by working on your own racial attitudes and behaviors.”
Comments / 0