ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Retired officer says he had no choice in theater killing

By Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7DEC_0eOGcLfO00

A retired police SWAT commander testified Thursday that he fatally shot a man in a movie theater eight years ago during an argument sparked by cellphone usage and escalated by a thrown popcorn bag because he feared he was about to be attacked by an “out-of-control” person who “looked like a monster.”

Curtis Reeves, a 79-year-old former Tampa police captain, said he shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson on Jan. 13, 2014, because the younger, fitter man was cursing at him and about to attack him because he had complained about Oulson’s cellphone use during previews.

Testifying in Pasco County, north of Tampa, Reeves said he fired his .380 handgun because he believed he had no other choice, saying his seated position, his then-71 years and his poor health made it impossible to defend himself. He said something hit him in the face. He believes it was Oulson’s cellphone; prosecutors say video shows Oulson grabbed Reeves’ popcorn bag from his lap and tossed it at him.

“He was so much above me and so full of rage … that he was going to strike me with all the strength that he could put together. I figured this was the end of the line for me,” said Reeves, who faces a life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Oulson’s widow, Nicole Oulson, glared at Reeves throughout his testimony, rocking slightly back and forth. Her finger nearly severed by the bullet that killed her husband as she tried to get him to sit down, she testified earlier she never heard him curse at Reeves. She said Reeves started the argument by ordering her husband to put away his cellphone as he checked on their 22-month-old daughter at day care. Another witness testified that after firing the shot, Reeves muttered, “Throw popcorn in my face.”

His defense invoked Florida’s “stand your ground,” which allows use of deadly force in the face of mortal danger or fear of serious injury, but that was rejected by Circuit Judge Susan Barthle. Since the shooting, Reeves has mostly been on house arrest as his attorneys’ arguments and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the trial.

Under questioning by his attorney Richard Escobar, Reeves testified Thursday that he and his wife, Vivian, had arrived early to see the Afghan War movie “Lone Survivor,” sitting in the back row. The Oulsons were sitting one row in front, slightly to Reeves’ right.

Dressed in a gray suit and speaking in a clear, calm voice, Reeves said as the previews began, he asked Oulson politely to put down his cellphone because it was shining in his eyes. He said Oulson cursed at him and refused. Turning periodically to face jurors, as police officers are trained, Reeves said he was not angry, but decided to head to the lobby and report Oulson to the manager.

After he returned to his seat, he said Oulson glared at him and seemed to be speaking loudly to his wife or the audience in general. Reeves said he tried to “defuse the situation” by telling Oulson that if he had known he would put his phone away, he would not have involved the manager.

He said he turned away, but when he looked back Oulson had stood up, he saw a reflection and something hit him in the glasses, knocking them askew. He believes Oulson threw his cellphone because it was found on the floor near Reeves’ feet.

Reeves said Oulson stood over him, “yelling a lot of profanities and threats.”

“The F-word seemed to be his primary vocabulary,” using the word as part of a threat to beat him, Reeves said. “He is very volatile and active. He is trying to come over the seats.

“I am looking up at this guy and he looked like a monster,” Reeves said. He said Nicole Oulson tried to hold her husband back, but Chad Oulson appeared ready to strike.

“I was completely defenseless,” Reeves said. “I have never encountered someone exhibiting that amount of uncontrolled anger and rage.”

He pulled his gun from his pocket and fired once, fatally striking Oulson in the chest. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested Reeves.

Reeves appeared less confident under cross-examination by prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser, often struggling to understand and answer questions.

Rosenwasser repeatedly tried to show Reeves was not as debilitated as he claimed, pointing out that shortly before the shooting he went on an archery hunting trip where he walked uphill and climbed 10 feet (3 meters) up a tree.

Reeves also conceded that someone cannot shoot another person who simply threw a harmless item at them and that he had rejected his wife’s suggestion that they move away from the Oulsons.

Rosenwasser spent significant time with Reeves going through security video of the shooting, trying to show that the reflection Reeves saw just before shooting was light bouncing off reflective material on his own shoe. He told Reeves there was no indication on the video that Oulson threw his cellphone and he had no markings on his face where he said he had been hit.

Reeves said Oulson did throw it.

“No one can answer that but me,” Reeves said.

The defense soon rested. Closing arguments were scheduled for Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Gwinnett Daily Post

After 8 years, a retired Florida police captain is standing trial for killing a man in an argument about texting in a movie theater

A 79-year-old man is finally standing trial this week, eight years after he fatally shot a man who was texting in a Florida movie theater. Opening statements began Monday in the trial of Curtis Reeves, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Chad Oulson in January 2014. Jury selection took place over four days last week, ending Thursday when six jurors and four alternates were selected to hear the case, according to Stephen Thompson, a spokesperson for Florida's Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Washington Post

A handyman was asked to build a strange room in a couple’s garage. Police say their son was locked inside and surveilled.

When a Florida couple asked a handyman in December to build an office in their garage, the man accepted the job, according to a criminal complaint. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter told him exactly what they wanted him to build: an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure with its own ceiling and door, a police report states. The space also needed to have electricity, a window air conditioning unit and a camera in the ceiling — and it had to be built in two days, the report adds.
JUPITER, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Curtis
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man arrested for shooting dead 9-year-old on a trampoline

A Minneapolis man has reportedly been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith last May. Dpree Shareef Robinson, who records show was arrested on Wednesday, was charged with second-degree murder by Minneapolis prosecutors after appearing in court on Thursday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said it believed Trinity was was caught in “crossfire” when she was shot while bouncing on a friend’s trampoline on 15 May 2021. She had been at a birthday party at the time, during which three children in total were shot.“As we said during the Spotlight on Crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Georgia Man Who Shot His Wife 7 Times After She Asked for a Divorce Is Sentenced to Decades in Prison

A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly shooting his wife after she asked for a divorce. Ronald Richard Goss, 57, pleaded guilty to attempted murder for a February 2018 incident in Ball Ground. Goss admitted to shooting his then-estranged and now-ex wife, Tina Davis, seven times after forcing his way into her home and saying something to the effect of, “if he could not have her, no one could,” according to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy