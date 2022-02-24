Through pilot program, St. Pete’s scooters are showing promise

February 23, 2022 - ARK Invest founder and innovation leader Cathie Wood has joined the Tampa Bay Innovation Center Board of Directors. “St. Petersburg and the broader Tampa Bay region are becoming powerful beacons for advancing technology, and I believe TBIC is at the forefront of establishing the area as a global center for entrepreneurial success and innovation. I look forward to participating in this journey as a board member now," Wood said in a release. Her company, ARK Invest, is a global investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation. Wood recently relocated her New York firm to St. Petersburg and will occupy space inside the new ARK Innovation Center, formerly known as the Tampa Bay Innovation Center. The center will help entrepreneurs and boost the startup activity in the region by providing programming and co-working space. The 45,000-square-foot center is scheduled to open in 2023. It will have 30,000 square feet on the first floor for incubator companies and another floor designated for ARK Invest – the anchor tenant.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO