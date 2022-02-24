Through pilot program, St. Pete’s scooters are showing promise

February 21, 2022 - A 9-year-old St. Petersburg boy was recently named as a finalist for Time Magazine’s Top Kid of the Year. Miles Fetherston-Resch was nominated for the prestigious honor due to his environmental efforts. Miles founded a non-profit organization called Kids Saving Oceans and launched an online fundraising store that sells sustainably made T-shirts and stickers. He also co-wrote a book and regularly speaks at local events. Conducted by Time and Nickelodeon, the annual search looks for children aged 8-16 that embody five key attributes: determination, passion, kindness, bravery and innovation. Out of over 5,000 kids nominated, Miles was listed as one of just 20 finalists. While he did not take home the award, Miles, a fourth-grade student at Shorecrest Elementary, hopes to raise $1 million for ocean conservation before he turns 18.
