Single-family home rental rate growth in metro Phoenix double national average

Seven Arizona bioscience startups will receive $30,000 and other help as the latest participants in the Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program. The startups include four Phoenix-area companies and three from Tucson, all of which were competitively selected for the program. They are working on innovations that include treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, chronic pulmonary problems — and bad dog breath.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO