ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Single-family home rental rate growth in metro Phoenix double national average

By Angela Gonzales
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Single-family rent growth jumped an average of 7.8% in 2021 nationwide, but that's nothing compared to the rent growth...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Phoenix Business Journal

Seven Arizona startups selected for bioscience entrepreneurship program

Seven Arizona bioscience startups will receive $30,000 and other help as the latest participants in the Flinn Foundation Bioscience Entrepreneurship Program. The startups include four Phoenix-area companies and three from Tucson, all of which were competitively selected for the program. They are working on innovations that include treatments for Alzheimer’s disease, chronic pulmonary problems — and bad dog breath.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
Phoenix, AZ
Society
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Home#Rent#40 Under 40
Phoenix Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 18, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy