Oscar for Best Original Score Among 8 Categories to Be Presented Before the Live Telecast Begins

By Paul Grein
Billboard
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Oscars’ never-ending quest to keep the telecast to three hours, it has decided to present eight categories — including best original score — in the hour before the telecast begins. As David Rubin, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, explained...

www.billboard.com

BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Stunning Performances from ‘Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture’ Nominee Lakeith Stanfield

In just a short time frame, actor Lakeith Stanfield has shown viewers the kind of versatility not typically seen in a young acting career. He started in indie films like the 2013 drama Short Term 12. He’s since worked on major studio films like Straight Outta Compton and Knives Out. Though he’s usually unintentionally stealing the spotlight as a supporting actor, Stanfield made his actual leading debut in 2018 with the Black surrealist comedy.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Contentious” Oscars Telecast Zoom Meeting Held With Sound Nominees, Branch Governors

Leadership of the film Academy held what was described as a “contentious” Zoom meeting on Friday morning with Oscar nominees for best sound as well as sound branch Governors following the call not to present eight categories live during the March 27 broadcast of the 93rd Academy Awards. That decision was met with a storm of criticism when it was unveiled Feb. 22. The Academy plans to present Oscars in eight categories — documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short and sound — inside the Dolby Theatre an hour before the live telecast commences and have...
MOVIES
MassLive.com

At this year’s Oscars, a slimmed down award lineup won’t feature these 8 categories during the live broadcast

The Oscars are slimming down this year. The 94th Academy Awards will present eight fewer awards during next month’s live broadcast. While the awards will still be given, and the winners will still appear during the broadcast, they will be announced before the live on-air event to combat slumping ratings, the Associated Press reported.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shockingly Snubbed at This Year’s Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name was not called during today’s Oscar nominations to the surprise of Respect fans. The singer was considered a frontrunner for Best Actress for her portrayal of the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin. Respect premiered during the summer of 2021, after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film grossed $31 million at the box office and earned positive reviews for Hudson.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

25 of the Oscars’ Most Egregious Snubs

Few movie critics, if any, would have thought that Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Lady Gaga (“The House of Gucci”) would be out of Oscar contention, and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) would be in. Yet, this is exactly what happened. Some even consider that Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) and Bradley Cooper (“A Nightmare Alley”) even not […]
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Received The Most Devastating News About The Oscars—What Does It Mean For Her Acting Career?!

Lady Gaga, 35, really can do it all— sing, dance and act— as proven once again in her impressive, impassioned performance as Patrizia Reggiani in the November 2021 film, House of Gucci. For her portrayal of the former wife of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house in the 80s, she earned nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and BAFTA Awards— but surprisingly—not the Oscars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
Billboard

How Saweetie (Already) Changed the Rap Game

Saweetie won’t stop reminding you that she finished college, but she’ll never stop learning. She walks into the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge in late January in full Elle Woods regalia: a silk fuschia pantsuit, a red Hermès Birkin in her hands — the kind she has rapped about countless times and showed off on social media — stuffed with notebooks and folders, like an ultra-luxe school bag. Before diving into her plan for global domination, Saweetie carefully stows away the small plates and silverware at the table (“Sorry, I just don’t like clutter,” she explains), showing off a surprisingly simple French manicure devoid of crystals or other distractions. Right now, it’s the only low-key thing about her.
HIP HOP
Daily Mail

'Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?' Benedict Cumberbatch questions why The Power Of The Dog had such a short cinema run before it hit Netflix

Benedict Cumberbatch has questioned why his film The Power Of The Dog had such a short run in cinemas before it was released on Netflix. The actor, 45, who plays cruel rancher Phil Burbank in the 12-time Oscar nominated drama shared his misgivings about the decision of distributors Netflix as he asked: 'Could you not afford to have a longer theatrical release?'
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Deadline

Derek & Julianne Hough To Headline ‘Step Into…The Movies’ Pre-Oscar Special On ABC

Click here to read the full article. In anticipation of the 94th Oscars, Emmy-winning choreographers and pro dancers Derek and Julianne Hough will celebrate some of the most legendary performances in film in Step Into…The Movies, a one-hour special set to air Sunday, March 20 at 10 PM EDT on ABC. The special will air one week ahead of the 94th Oscars, which is set for Sunday, March 27 at 8 PM EDT on ABC. Reimagined through a modern lens, the performances will draw inspiration from films such as Singin’ in the Rain, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Dirty...
MOVIES
Deadline

Screen Gems Lands Untitled London Hughes Comedy With Tim Story Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, Screen Gems has acquired the rights to an untitled comedy, which is set to star London Hughes with Cat Wilkins penning script and Tim Story directing. Todd Garner and Spencer Walken are producing on behalf of Broken Road. Hughes will exe produce The film follows a woman who is transported to 19th century England where she becomes entangled in and upends the love affairs of the community with her modern sensibilities. Hughes made history as the first British Black woman to be nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy “Best Show” Award...
MOVIES
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Lizzo Reflects on Her ‘Terrible’ Audition for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake: ‘I Was Down to Make Ursula a THOT’

Lizzo is shedding light on her struggles with the audition process. In her new cover story with Variety, published Wednesday (Feb. 23), the “Rumors” singer opened up about auditioning for the role of Ursula for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid and her big plans for the character, which unfortunately did not pan out because she did a “terrible” job during her audition.
MOVIES

