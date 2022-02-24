Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senator for Georgia, commented on the situation...www.ledger-enquirer.com
Jon Ossoff, U.S. Senator for Georgia, commented on the situation...www.ledger-enquirer.com
When this Georgia politician comments on world affairs ; without making ANY significant contributions to the Peach State - ignoring him is EASY.
Democrats will goosestep right along with whatever the the party dictates. Even if it means sending our young People to die and our treasure to be spent fighting for another foreign country we have no interests in whatsoever. And the real shame of it is that it is being done primarily to try and lift this weak, senile old mans poll numbers. It’s not going to work though. The American people have no stomach for this anymore and see through it. No more.
As a Georgia resident I will NOT vote for you if you go ‘t push Biden to open the pipe from Canada. Why should US citizens be punished.
Comments / 15