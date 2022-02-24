Doja Cat Lands on Billboard Rock Charts for the First Time as Becky G & Karol G Lead Hot Latin Songs Chart | Billboard News

When Hole released their 1998 single “Celebrity Skin,” the lead single from the album of the same name, the satire was pretty obvious. With the long-awaited follow-up to the classic Live Through This, Courtney Love was taking on the hyperreal tabloid world where she’d taken up residence and the ravenous attention economy that feasted on everything that she did. But “Celebrity Skin” also sounded brighter and poppier than anything that Hole had ever done — a big, clean rocker with a central guitar riff written by Love’s friend Billy Corgan. As catchy as “Celebrity Skin” might’ve been, though, it did not sound like a Taco Bell jingle, which is what the song has now become.

