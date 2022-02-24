Still Making History: Kranium’s ‘Black Love’ Playlist Features Beyonce, Rihanna & More

The ‘Let Somebody Go’ music video shows Selena Gomez and Coldplay’s Chris Martin sacrificing their love for one another while dramatically floating mid-air. The music video to Selena Gomez and Coldplay‘s song “Let Somebody Go” came out on Monday (Feb. 7), and it did not disappoint. The video, which is 4 minutes long and entirely in black and white, features Selena, 29, being affectionally chased by Chris Martin, 44, as the world distorts around them. The pair embrace while floating mid-air, but as they continue to belt out the lyrics to the breakup ballad, they let go of one another and individually fall from the sky.

