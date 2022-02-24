ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry and Meghan's Hollywood debut! Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive President's Award during NAACP Image Awards on Saturday - and they say it's a 'true honour' to be recognised for racial justice work

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the NAACP Awards on Saturday where they will receive the prestigious President's Awards to mark their special achievement for 'distinguished public service'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito, California, join the likes of Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James, Bill Clinton and Venus and Serena Williams in picking up the top gong.

The ceremony is their first major Hollywood event since leaving the royal family, and will see them rub shoulders with host Anthony Anderson and dozens of A-listers.

'It's a true honour to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago,' the couple said in a statement.

'We're proud to support the NAACP's work and to also partner with the organisation on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr. Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cI5hq_0eOGZinw00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the NAACP Awards on Saturday where they will receive the prestigious President's Awards to mark their special achievement for 'distinguished public service'. They are pictured at the Salute To Freedom Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on November

The ceremony will take place in the US on Sunday and is available to view on BET UK on My5 from Monday.

'We're thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the US and around the world,' said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP.

'Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.'

The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, supported by Archewell Foundation and administered by the NAACP, is a newly created annual award that recognises leaders creating transformational change—at the intersection of social justice and technology—to advance civil and human rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5C5A_0eOGZinw00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in Montecito, California, join the likes of Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James, Bill Clinton and Venus and Serena Williams in picking up the top gong.

The 2022 inaugural recipient of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award is renowned author and scholar Dr. Safiya Noble, who has pioneered the study of how digital technologies intersect with culture, race, and gender and previously worked with Harry at the Aspen Institute Think Tank to tackle 'fake news'.

Who is Dr. Safiya Noble?

Dr. Noble is an internet studies scholar and Professor of Gender Studies and African American Studies at UCLA where she serves as the Co-Founder and Faculty Director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry (C2i2), which is a partner to Archewell Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q1TEQ_0eOGZinw00

In 2021, she was recognised as a MacArthur Fellow for her ground-breaking work on algorithmic discrimination, which enabled her founding of Equity Engine, a non-profit committed to creating the conditions for Black women and women of color to thrive through access to education, investments, mentorship, and mutual aid. She is the author of a best-selling book on racist and sexist algorithmic bias in commercial search engines, entitled Algorithms of Oppression: How Search Engines Reinforce Racism (NYU Press), which has been widely-praised in scholarly and popular publications.

'At both the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, and at the Equity Engine, we are working toward greater possibilities for vulnerable people,' said Dr. Safiya Umoja Noble. 'Digital civil rights and protections from harm on the internet are a crucial pathway to a more just world, and I am grateful for the support of the NAACP and Archewell Foundation for contributing to our efforts to create more compassionate and democratic societies where Black women and women of colour can thrive, too.'

The NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award seeks to recognise long-term contributors to the digital rights space while also supporting a new generation of visionaries working to expand equity, including issues related to discrimination, misinformation, privacy, countering biases, limiting profiling and surveillance, improving transparency, increasing diversity in the tech sector, and more.

Each year, the honouree will be awarded a $100,000 (£75,000) unrestricted stipend to be used to advance new work, expand leadership and expertise, or continue to make an impact in the field.

The awards will include a performance by Mary J. Blige and with appearances with Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Paula Patton, Questlove, Samuel L. Jackson, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya.

Harry and Meghan have previously spoken out of racial justice issues - including sharing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement while Meghan has discussed her experience of racism within the royal family.

In 2020, Prince Harry revealed his 'awakening' to the discrimination faced by black people after meeting his wife.

Meghan Markle has praised Black Lives Matter protests in America after the death of George Floyd as 'beautiful' - but said this only applied to 'peaceful protest' and admitted many people found them 'inflammatory'.

Speaking on Zoom to the Evening Standard, Harry also weighed in on Diversity's controversial BLM dance routine on Britain's Got Talent and said he was 'surprised' by the negative comments it had received.

In a separate article for the newspaper, the couple said: 'As long as structural racism exists, there will be generations of young people of colour who do not start their lives with the same equality of opportunity as their white peers. And for as long as that continues, untapped potential will never get to be realised.'

Asked for her thoughts on the BLM movement, Meghan acknowledged that it was a 'different movement' in the US from the one that in the UK.

'The impetus is from a place of recognising equality and if you just go back to its ground level, I don't think there's anything controversial about it,' she said.

'What has been inflammatory for a lot of people is when any version of the community becomes disruptive.

'But when it's just peaceful protest and when there's the intention of just wanting unity and wanting recognition of equality, then that's a beautiful thing

'While it has been challenging for a lot of people certainly having to make this reckoning of historical significance that has got people to the place that they are, that is uncomfortable for people and we recognize that. It's uncomfortable for us.'

She added: 'If we just focus on the uplift and the positivity while still acknowledging the past, that's how we reshape things and that shouldn't be inflammatory at all, that should be really exciting.'

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Now 'Bitter', 'Angry' And 'Hard Done By'? Duke Reportedly Knew About 'Queen Camilla' Speech Beforehand

Prince Harry is reportedly unrecognizable, according to a royal biographer. Prince Harry shocked everyone when he announced, in January 2020, that he is stepping back from his senior royal roles together with Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed they want to become financially independent from the Firm at the time of their infamous Megxit.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mansion engulfed by foul smell

There is something fishy in Montecito. A putrid smell is said to have inundated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s $14.65 million, nine-bedroom, 19-bathroom mansion, according to several reports. Neighbors in the upscale Santa Barbara community “disgusted” by the pungent fragrance have reportedly complained about the issue to no avail....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
epicstream.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Shock: Prince Charles’ Wife Doesn’t Understand Why Meghan Markle Was Named As Patron Of The National Theater? Future Queen Consort Allegedly Miffed At Duchess

Camilla Parker Bowles doesn't allegedly understand why Meghan Markle became patron. The British monarchy is going through some important changes. In recent weeks, it was announced that Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton would take over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s patronages. The Duchess of Cornwall has been named as the patron of the National Theater, while Middleton was named as the patron of England’s Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About The Queen’s Warning To Prince William And Prince Harry Just Leaked

Inside details about palace life have leaked, including a major warning The Queen issued to her grandsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, before they got married to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively. According to reports, the 95-year-old British monarch told her grandsons that “enough is enough” in terms of the divorces that the royal family have experienced over the years, and if they chose to get married, it would have to be for life!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Patton
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
George Floyd
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Rihanna
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Zendaya
StyleCaster

William Is ‘Appalled’ by Harry’s Reason For Not Visiting the UK—It’s Putting ‘Stress’ on the Queen

Not having it. Prince William’s response to Prince Harry’s security drama shows that the Duke of Cambridge is far from happy with the way his younger brother is “handling” his invitation to the UK. Prince Harry—who currently resides in Montecito, California with his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet—recently petitioned the British court to allow him to pay for private security during his future travels to the UK. After the British government refused his security proposal, however, the Duke of Sussex went on to file an appeal, insisting that he and his family require extra protection while visiting his...
U.K.
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Planning To Return To England? Duke Allegedly Misses Prince Charles, Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could, allegedly, return to England this year with Charles' help. Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship has been strained for years. But royal insiders recently claimed that the father and son are slowly patching things up. In fact, during one of his interviews, the heir to the throne praised his youngest son and this was seen by many as Prince Charles’ way of extending an olive branch at Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naacp Image Awards#Racial Justice#British Royal Family#Archewell Foundation
purewow.com

Prince Harry Debuts New Haircut During Event with Serena Williams

Prince Harry just made his first appearance of 2022—and he did so alongside longtime pal Serena Williams. On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex made a virtual appearance in support of mental health and employee coaching startup Better Up. As part of their Inner Work Day, Prince Harry and Williams both spoke about the importance of mental fitness.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Worse Than We Thought! New Heartbreaking Details About Prince Harry's Split From The Royal Family Just Leaked

Despite initially being excited about his and Meghan Markle’s Archewell audio venture, Prince Harry has reportedly been left “heartbroken” after the business decision appeared to put an even bigger strain on his relationship with the royal family. According to Royally Obsessed podcast host Rachel Bowie, broadcaster Tom Bradby, who is reportedly a friend of Prince Harry’s, mentioned how unhappy the dad-of-two was following the release of the first episode of the podcast he and Meghan recorded back in December 2020. And now we know why! And perhaps this has something to do with the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have only recorded one episode since their venture began!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Sarah Ferguson’s Ex-Husband Obsessed With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Duke Of York Allegedly Wants To Visit Sussexes In Los Angeles

Prince Andrew allegedly wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's support amid his sexual abuse case. Prince Andrew could be heading for a trial amid his sexual abuse case. In his statement, he also said that he wants the case to head to court so that he could defend himself against Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s allegations. Even though he’s now considered a private citizen, it’s highly likely for Prince Andrew to be in need of the royal family’s support during this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Fans Shock: Royal Watchers Notice Strange Detail In Photos With Prince Charles From Engagement To Welcoming Sons Prince William, Harry

Prince Charles appears taller than Princess Diana in their photos when they have the same height. Princess Diana and Prince Charles have several photos over the years. However, some fans are baffled because they noticed a strange detail in their pictures over the years, from their engagement to the time they welcomed their sons Prince William and Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy