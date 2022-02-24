ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Chicago Blackhawks players in the spotlight for the rest of the homestand, including rookie Lukas Reichel ‘doing nice things’

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bd83E_0eOGZak800
Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) passes the puck in the first period against the Canadiens on Jan. 13, 2022, at United Center. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

To say the odds aren’t looking good for the Chicago Blackhawks to sniff the playoffs is an understatement.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com data posted Thursday, the Hawks’ chances of reaching the postseason are less than 1%, a drop of 11% from the previous week. Other sites have set their odds at zero.

But realistically, that’s not what the next three home games — starting Friday against the New Jersey Devils — are about.

How they play — and more important, who plays — could determine how the roster is shaped for the rest of the season and beyond.

Here are three players in the spotlight.

1. Lukas Reichel

Initially, coach Derek King hinted that Reichel would benefit from a couple of games and three days of practice at the NHL level and perhaps head back down to Rockford.

Now it’s looking as if Reichel will get another game, maybe two.

“We’d like to see Reichs play,” King said. “It’d be nice to see him against New Jersey and then we’ll go from there.”

Reichel, 19, has four NHL games under his belt, though he hasn’t exactly popped on the stat sheet. Really, no one expected him to.

“I tried to get him to hold onto pucks a little more, (but) the feedback’s all positive with this kid,” King said. “It’s a process here. This is not an easy league, obviously, because if it was I’d be still playing right now, but I’m not. It’s more or less, OK, here’s what we feel you’re doing.”

King said Reichel is playing smart hockey, beyond his years, though he’s not seeing the production yet.

“He’s not showing real results, but he’s doing nice things by using his speed through the neutral zone,” King said. “He’s very smart when he doesn’t have the puck. ... We had some clips today and he was part of those clips where it shows that he’s in great position. He’s on the right side of the puck, so if there is a turnover he’s there.”

If there’s area in which King would like Reichel to improve, it’s physically.

Coincidentally, before Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars, Reichel compared the physicality of the AHL and NHL and determined “it’s kind of the same. Maybe it’s just a little bit smarter in the NHL. ... It’s hockey. If you get a hit or something like that, it’s normal.”

Later that night, the 6-foot, 170-pound rookie forward got a lesson in what a “normal” hit looks like in the NHL when 6-6, 220-pound Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpää knocked him into the Dallas bench, where for a moment during the second period you could see only Reichel’s legs and skates pointed upward.

“He’s a light guy,” King said of Reichel. “You get some big guys out there, it’s not easy.

“You saw the guy almost heaved him into the stands. Souvenir for the fan (who) walked off with him — instead of his stick. ‘We just got Reichel off a game here,’ ” King laughed. ...

“He just needs to see how the guys work and the everyday business of this game where you’ve got to be strong, your nutrition, the way your practice habits are, and he’s doing a real good job.”

2. Tyler Johnson

Johnson practiced with teammates Thursday at Fifth Third Arena, and so far he has shown no setbacks in his rehabilitation from neck surgery.

Johnson, 31, has played eight games this season, his last on Oct. 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He had surgery Dec. 3 and was skating 25 days later.

King joked at the time: “I told him I wanted a photo with him in case nobody believed I’m actually coaching this kid.”

Last month, Johnson did side work with a non-contact jersey. The center was taking a little contact earlier this month, and in recent practices he has rotated into lines and on the power play.

Still, King said, “I don’t think it’s the right time, personally, but he might argue with that. He’s cleared to play and I could play him. I could throw him to the wolves tomorrow and keep my fingers crossed on the bench that hopefully I didn’t make the wrong decision and hurt the guy.”

King said it’s a matter of being confident that Johnson’s conditioning, mentality and speed have returned to normal.

“It’s just a gut feeling,” he said. “And I’ve watched him in practice. He works hard. He just seems maybe that extra step (slow). If you’re not ready to play at this level, if you’re just a little out of shape or you’re just not quite (yourself), you can get hurt again. ...

“Any player you talk to is going to tell you ‘I’m ready, put me in.’ But we’ve got to be 100% sure on this one.”

3. Alec Regula

Just like Reichel, Regula got the nod against the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers last weekend. But while Reichel played in two games last month, Regula’s previous action came in three May games last season.

“I just feel like the nerves (are gone), for one thing,” the defenseman said. “I was really nervous last year.

“(This time) I felt more ready in general with the pace of play. Last year I was just worried about surviving, and this year I can play and help the team and show what I’ve got.”

Regula, 21, feels he has shown the most growth on defense.

“In junior when I was playing in London (for the OHL’s Knights), there was a big leash for me and I could do a lot of stuff freely,” he said. “In pro, it’s not like that at all. You’ve got to be dialed in everywhere.

“That was something they brought to my attention right when I got here, that I need to really dial it in in all zones of the ice.”

King said he planned to talk with interim general manager Kyle Davidson on Thursday about the strategy for Reichel and Regula, among others — how much more they’ll see ice time in Chicago or continue developing in Rockford.

“But Rags, since coming back up, he’s been real good for us,” King said. “He’s been solid.”

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Arizona native Wes Kath is experiencing spring camp from a new perspective — ‘excited to travel around in a bus’ — as a Chicago White Sox prospect

Growing up, Wes Kath attended several spring training games featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies near his home in Scottsdale, Ariz. The third baseman is experience spring camp from a new perspective this year as a Chicago White Sox prospect. “It’s super cool,” Kath said during a Zoom call Friday after a minicamp workout in Glendale, Ariz. “Just seeing what I always watched ...
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: Renaud, Leighton, Fans, & Superheroes

A year ago, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans didn’t know when the next steps would come. Now, the league enters a busy two months before the 2022 Playoffs, and the Windsor Spitfires are taking nothing for granted. From honouring a former captain to more supporters, the return of a familiar name and superheroes, the WFCU Centre is a busy place!
NHL
NHL

Notebook: Blashill talks Red Wings defense; Larkin doesn't skate Thursday

Colorado coach Jared Bednar has high praise for Seider; Larkin's status unknown for Saturday's showdown with Toronto. As important as it is to have dangerous offensive players, Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill knows having reliable blueliners is equally important to the Red Wings playing a winning brand of hockey.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek King
Person
Jani Hakanpää
Chicago Tribune

One potential question facing the Chicago Cubs once the MLB lockout ends: How will they use the DH spot?

An occasional rumble of an airplane flying over the back fields of the Chicago Cubs complex broke through the crack of bats and hum of instruction during minor-league minicamp. The Cubs should have been playing their Cactus League opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on a beautiful, 65-degree Saturday at Sloan Park, yet the ballpark remained closed thanks to the owners’ lockout. March 8 ...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Chicago Blackhawks#The New Jersey Devils
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Blues vs. Blackhawks prediction, odds, pick and more – 2/27/2022

The St. Louis Blues will look to stay hot as they head into Chicago to face off against their long-time rival, the Blackhawks. The Blues are in the midst of a 5-0-1 run where they’ve scored 4.5 goals per game within that six-game frame. Chicago is coming off of a huge 8-5 win over the Devils as the Blackhawks continue to look on to next year. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Blackhawks prediction and pick.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Chicago Blackhawks Should Trade Ryan Carpenter

The NHL trade deadline is on March 21, and teams around the league are evaluating their positions. The Chicago Blackhawks look to be sellers at the deadline. They are second-worst in the Central Division above the Arizona Coyotes, 15 points out of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference with a 19-26-8 record. A lot can change in a month, but right now, it would be safe to assume they’ll be sellers. In that case, it’s easy to point out two tradeable assets from the Blackhawks that have made headlines in recent weeks: Marc-Andre Fleury and Brandon Hagel. However, I want to focus on another dark horse that the Blackhawks may part ways with: Ryan Carpenter. Here are three reasons why a Carpenter trade would be beneficial.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

DeMar DeRozan can’t repeat his 4th-quarter heroics — and sees his NBA-record streak end — in the Chicago Bulls’ 116-110 loss to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies found a rare streak of mortality in DeMar DeRozan on Saturday night at the United Center, snapping his NBA-record eight-game streak of 35-point games with at least 50% shooting and ending the Chicago Bulls’ six-game winning streak. Before the fourth quarter began, it was an off night for DeRozan. He missed his first seven shots, caroming off the rim from his typically ...
NBA
NHL

RECAP: Blackhawks Down Devils, 8-5, on Hat Tricks from Kane, Hagel

Pair of Blackhawks net hat tricks in same game for first time since 2003. The power play and a pair of hat tricks led the Blackhawks to victory on home ice on Friday night, 8-5 over the New Jersey Devils at the United Center. Brandon Hagel and Patrick Kane each...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

ANALYSIS: Kane, Hagel Hat Tricks Lead Way in 'Crazy' Win Over Devils

Duo combine for six of Chicago's eight goals in 8-5 win over New Jersey. The last time the Blackhawks saw a pair of players net hat tricks on the same night, Patrick Kane was suiting up for the Buffalo Saints 14U AAA team in upstate New York and Brandon Hagel was just four years old. Both combined to accomplish the feat on Friday night, the Chicago first duo since Eric Daze and Steve Sullivan on March 9, 2003.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon to return for Avalanche against Jets

Lankinen back for Blackhawks; White to make season debut for Senators on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon will return for the Avalanche against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday (9 p.m. ET; ALT,...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Column: With Aaron Rodgers and Phil Mickelson around, we could all use a break from the world of sports

Like all NHL teams, the Chicago Blackhawks send out daily medical updates about players’ injuries. Defenseman Calvin de Haan and goaltender Marc-André Fleury, for instance, were excused from practice earlier this week for “maintenance.” This can be general soreness or just a mental break for a player to get his body and mind in tune for upcoming games. Pro sports seasons are a long grind, and ...
NFL
FanSided

The New Jersey Devils are at UC to play Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks were beaten pretty handily by the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Florida is one of the best teams in the NHL so it was somewhat expected but the Blackhawks have now had since then to think about it. After a long break of games, the New Jersey Devils...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues at Blackhawks

BLUES Jordan Kyrou scored two goals and added an assist on Friday night, helping the Blues to a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Enterprise Center. Ivan Barbashev contributed three assists in the game, while Ville Husso made 25 saves. The win was the Blues' third straight. The team...
NHL
NBC Chicago

Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel Unhappy With P.K. Subban Trip: ‘It's a Dirty Play'

Hagel unhappy with Subban trip: 'It's a dirty play' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. P.K. Subban is a good hockey player who’s put together a solid NHL career but he hasn’t been helping his on-ice reputation as of late. He's been fined multiple times this season just for slew-footing, and he found himself at the center of another controversial play on Friday night in Chicago.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy