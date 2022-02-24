ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July 16, 1990: Ukraine declares sovereignty

By Vincent J. Schodolski, Chicago Tribune
This story originally ran in the Chicago Tribune on July 17, 1990 .

MOSCOW — The Ukraine, the Soviet Union’s second most populous republic, declared its sovereignty Monday, saying it will establish its own banking system and currency and will reserve the right to remain neutral and set up its own armed forces.

The Ukrainian parliament, dominated by nationalist delegates since elections earlier this year, voted 355-4 for a declaration asserting the precedence of Ukrainian laws over those of the Soviet Union.

The economically vital Ukraine, long known as the Soviet Union’s breadbasket, is the seventh of the 15 Soviet republics to break formally with Moscow — a serious challenge to the central government.

Even though the Ukrainian legislators stopped short of the declaration of independence issued in March by Lithuania, they claimed total Ukrainian control over all the republic's economic and natural resources.

This was vitally important since Ukraine is one of the Soviet Union's wealthiest republics, rich in natural resources. It has some of the nation's largest coal fields and a huge industrial infrastructure ranging from food-processing plants to steel mills.

In a separate financial challenge, the Ukrainians demanded financial reparations from Moscow for the enormous environmental damage that resulted from the 1986 nuclear disaster at Chernobyl.

Other republics that have announced their desire for independence are the vast Russian Federation, which covers most of the Soviet Union, and Latvia, Estonia, Moldavia and Uzbekistan.

Russian Federation President Boris Yeltsin has announced that Russia will move toward similar control over its resources and will seek separate treaties regulating trade and political relations with the other 14 republics.

Between them, Russia and the Ukraine contain most of the Soviet Union's economic and natural wealth, so Monday's vote has vast potential repercussions for the future of the USSR.

While President Mikhail Gorbachev has said he would oversee a new treaty governing the relationship among the republics, the republics themselves seem to be moving faster.

Yeltsin will soon lead a Russian delegation to Lithuania for formal talks on a treaty governing bilateral relations-the first such negotiations between two Soviet republics without Kremlin control.

While such agreements will undermine Moscow's authority, a far more sensitive issue was raised by the Ukraine's reservation of the right to establish its owned armed forces, interior police and security services.

The Ukrainian parliament also said it has the right to declare itself a neutral state if it wishes to, to withdraw from military alliances and to ban the presence of nuclear weapons on its soil.

While a separate Ukrainian army seems unlikely anytime soon, the decision was important in assuming control over the future flow of young Ukrainians into the Soviet armed forces.

“Ukrainian citizens, as a rule, serve in the army of the republic’s territory and cannot be used with military aims outside the republic without permission of the Ukrainian parliament,” the declaration said.

This year's Soviet army draft had to be postponed because of resistance in various republics, particularly the Baltics, that amounted to near-mutiny for a military already troubled by internal ethnic antagonism.

Lithuania's decision to establish a border police force and to help young men to avoid the draft prompted Gorbachev to send tanks rumbling through Vilnius, its capital, and then to impose an oil and gas embargo.

Lithuania later agreed to suspend its declaration of independence, in return for upcoming talks with Moscow on the republic's status.

