SPRING GROVE -- Central Dauphin sophomore Liam Flanagan knew he had an advantage on his feet, but he still chose to try and ride out Daniel Boone’s Dean Houser for much of the third period of their District 3 quarterfinal anyway. He struck for the tying takedown with 1:26 in regulation and stuck with Houser through the third-period buzzer, all the while knowing that the winning takedown would be his in sudden victory.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO