ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Found! We’ve Been Looking for Pillowy Slides Just like These — Now on Sale

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34x3gA_0eOGWnkq00
ALDO Ereras slides. Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

While we’re obsessed with them now, slides haven’t always been must-have footwear — at least not when it came to looking fashionable. We’d slip on a pair after a soccer game in high school or while walking around the public pool, but we’d never grab them for daily life or get-togethers with friends.

Luckily, the fashion world has come to accept the greatness of slides, thanks especially to the pillowy Yeezy style that drew everyone’s eye upon its release a few years back. Of course, attaining a pair of Yeezys is far from the easiest thing on the planet. That’s why we’re always searching for other, more affordable, more accessible options. It’s why we just about started dancing when we spotted these ALDO slides on sale at Zappos!

How hadn’t we seen these before? We have a feeling they’re about to become a staple shoe for people everywhere this year, especially in the summer. These types of slides are even comfy enough to wear as slippers at home though! They’re so cushy-soft. They’re animal-friendly too, made with high-quality vegan materials!

These Ereras slides are open-toe style with a single strap over the vamp. This upper is quilted, adding even more to the pillowy quality of the shoes. You also have a textured outsole at the bottom for grip, complete with perforations. These perforations not only make the shoe more breathable, but they contribute to the airy, cloud-like feeling beneath your feet!

These ALDO slides are available in three colors. Light Pink is a nice neutral, but the true Black version is obviously super appealing too. Both are on sale! You can also opt for the Khaki green shade for not much more if it’s your fave!

These slides are still perfect for the locker room and hanging out by the pool, but you’ll totally want to wear them out to other places too — with your most favorite, chicest outfits. Keep it simple with leggings and a cropped tee, or opt for ripped jeans and a silky cami. How about trying them with a fit-and-flare mini dress? Adding a pair of ankle socks could actually look so cute too — or a dainty anklet! We’d also love to wear them with a flowy jumpsuit or biker shorts and an oversized tee!

We’re seriously so excited about finding these shoes and we hope you’re just as excited about them as we are. We’ve found other similar versions out there, but finding a pair we adore from a brand we know and trust like ALDO makes Us feel that much better about making the purchase. The sale obviously doesn’t hurt either!

Not your style? Shop more from ALDO here and check out more sandals available at Zappos here to find your next fave!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say They Found the ‘Perfect Jeans’ With This $29 Bootcut Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Finding a pair of jeans that flatters you and fits perfectly is like finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. We chase that feeling constantly — even if we already own a couple of pairs that we’re in love with. What can we say? We like options — and we know you do too!
APPAREL
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

We Found This Badgley Mischka Coat Hiding at Walmart — Now Just $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Are you ever scrolling through a site, browsing for new clothing, and you suddenly spot a designer deal that seems like it appeared out of nowhere? We knew Walmart had amazing fashion options and great deals, but nothing could have truly prepared Us for spotting a Badgley Mischka coat for 82% off!
APPAREL
purewow.com

Dooney & Bourke Is Having a Major Sale (with ﻿Handbags Starting at Just $39)

Two of our sartorial weaknesses are crossbody bags and roomy totes, meaning we're huge fans of Dooney & Bourke. Imagine our delight, then, when we found out that the timeless fashion brand just kicked off a much-needed spoil yourself sale, featuring up to 50 percent loads of must-have leather handbags (no coupon code needed). Not familiar with the brand? All you need to know is that it takes its craftsmanship very seriously, with founder Peter Dooney collaborating with 40 designers and craftsmen across the world and sourcing materials from European leather purveyors, old-world tanneries and top-tier factories. So basically, if you're looking for a spring bag, consider taking advantage of the sale before it ends on February 14. Oh, and did we mention that prices start at $39? Here are seven styles we love.﻿
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Vegan#Best Gifts#Yeezys#Zappos
shefinds

Can Short Haircuts Make You Look Older? We Asked A Celebrity Hairstylist

While you certainly don’t have to cut your hair short as you age, having less hair to style and color is undeniably convenient. One common misconception about short hair on aging beauties is that it makes you look older. Drawing attention to your beautiful features with a shorter cut is actually a tried and true trick to make you look younger!
HAIR CARE
Robb Report

This $30 Yard Sale Find Is Actually a Dürer Drawing Worth Over $10 Million

Studying the art at the next yard sale you end up at could pay off—big time. A drawing purchased at a yard sale in 2017 looks to be the work German artist Albrecht Dürer, reports CNN. Although its anonymous owner spent just $30 for the ink drawing, experts believe it could be worth as much as $10 million. Dürer was a German painter, printmaker and theorist who lived from 1471 until 1528. Best known for his observational style, which can be seen in works like “Young Hare” (1502), he is considered perhaps the best German artist of his time and one of...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
DoYouRemember?

68-Year-Old Christie Brinkley Shares Top Beauty Tips For Women Over 50

Christie Brinkley, 68, recently shared her top beauty tips for women over 50, as well as some of her favorite products that give her such a gorgeous glow. She first begins her skin care process by using the SBLA Beauty The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand. “Apply it to your forehead, around the eyes, around the mouth, and at night almost everywhere,” Brinkley shares.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Most Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

Finding the perfect haircut to flatter your features is one of the most important steps you can take against aging, and while some chops can highlight fine lines and wrinkles, there are others which naturally inject some youth into your appearance. We know that a good haircut will provide movement and texture, keeping your strands from falling limply around your face, but what exactly is the most flattering style to try as you grow older? To get an answer once and for all, we spoke with Rod Galvao, hairstylist at Gem House as he explains the universally flattering chop that can help turn back the years and draw attention to your best features at any age.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Puts Makeup On Only Half Her Face To Reveal What She Looks Like With & Without It

The cookbook author let her fans see how she looks au natural versus bronzer, eyeliner and mascara applied! Check it out here!. Flawless either way! Chrissy Teigen showed off what she looks like with or without makeup and the result is the always the same: gorgeous! Taking to her Instagram on Friday (January 28), the cookbook author, 36, shared a selfie (below) with one side of her face au natural and the other side of her face done up with bronzer, dark eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, thick mascara and a little bit of contouring. She captioned the self-imposed side-by-side, “No-makeup makeup.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Concealer Trick Every Woman Should Be Trying For An Instant Facelift

While contour is often lauded as the most effective way to alter the appearance of your face, well applied concealer is actually just as useful in creating a natural lift as well. The most common location to apply concealer to is under the eyes in order to masquerade puffiness and dark circles, but there are other areas that, when well blended, can highlight and enhance your complexion for the illusion of a face lift without actually going under the knife. We spoke with celebrity makeup artist Nydia Figueroa who outlined her top tips for using concealer as an anti-aging tool to support your natural beauty and play into your more youthful side.
MAKEUP
WDSU

Amazon has a secret overstock outlet that’s filled with home deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Walmart Shoppers Say This $19 Robe Is More Plush Than Expensive Versions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We can all tell the difference when a garment is made from cheap materials — and the price tends to reflect that. But don’t let the low cost of an item leave you thinking it’s not worth spending your money on! Just because something is affordable doesn’t mean that it’s low-quality, and it may occasionally be better than a comparable item that costs twice or three times as much.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

This $13 Night Cream Clears Up Wrinkles in a Week, According to Shoppers

In the pantheon of beauty buys, you'd be hard-pressed to find one with a longer legacy than Oil of Olay. If I had a dollar for every time I read a review declaring its demonstrated wrinkle-reducing power, I'd be on a yacht in the Mediterranean. And according to shoppers, the brand's done it again with the Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Cream — a normally $22 jar of cream that's now going for 13 bucks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

92K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy