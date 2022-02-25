Pitchfork Writer And Musician Sam Sodomsky Joins Us On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

Over the course of many months, while conceptualizing “THE ALL,” his new show at Anonymous Gallery, artist, writer and musician Ross Simonini made himself laugh, every day, for 20 minutes. “I’m not doing a meditation with the laughing,” Simonini specified in an interview with Observer on Monday. “I do the laughing as I’m living and when the situation arises, but it comes out of this neural plasticity training idea. You can force yourself to laugh without any instigating factor, and just the physicality of laughing will raise your dopamine and oxytocin or serotonin. And it will get endorphins secreting so that you don’t actually need to find something fun: you just need to do the exercise.”

VISUAL ART ・ 12 DAYS AGO