Music

Pitchfork Writer And Musician Sam Sodomsky Joins Us On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Callin Me Maybe, we’re joined by special guest Sam Sodomsky. You might recognize Sam’s name from his writing over at Pitchfork. (He’s also written for...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

It’s Grimes Time On Today’s Callin Me Maybe

Grimes’ game-changing Visions album turns 10 years old this Monday, so we’re making today’s episode of our live interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe all about c. I’ll be joined by my colleague James Rettig, who’ll preview his essay about Visions for our The Anniversary series and reflect on how far Claire Boucher has come, however you want to interpret that phrase. Will she call in to audibly verbalize her infamous “Fuck you” tweet at the Stereogum account? Probably not, but you, listener should call in when we go live here at 4:30PM ET today.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: SASAMI Squeeze

Sasami Ashworth’s fangs are bared. On the cover of her sophomore album Squeeze, she’s mostly snake, barely human. The design — created by Andrew Thomas Huang and Rin Kim — was inspired by Nure-onna, a Japanese folk creature with a similar bodily disposition. In the version of the legend that Ashworth draws upon, Nure-onna entices passersby and, depending on whether she judges them to be a good person or not, either lets them go without incident or drains their blood.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Daft Punk Surprise-Release Homework 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe & Stream 1997 Concert On Twitch

In honor of Daft Punk’s 1997 debut album Homework turning 25, Twitch has launched a stream — starting at 2:22 PT — of the electronic pioneers’ December 17, 1997 concert at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. The set was part of the duo’s Daftendirektour concert tour, which would later be recorded into Daft Punk’s live album, Alive ’97.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Porridge Radio – “Back To The Radio”

The UK’s Porridge Radio have announced a follow-up album to 2020’s Every Bad. Titled Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, the new LP arrives later this spring. To celebrate, the band is releasing a video for the lead single, “Back To The Radio.”. Of “Back To...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Florence + The Machine – “King”

After teasing something this week, Florence + The Machine have returned with a new song called “King,” co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff. In a statement, Florence Welch says:. As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much. I just got on with it. I...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Battle Ave – “Fool”

Hudson Valley dream-pop band Battle Ave are coming back in April with I Saw The Egg, their first new full-length album in seven years. They’ve already shared the early tracks “Maya,” “Leo” (with Laura Stevenson), and “Core,” and now they’re sharing another, the very pretty “Fool.” As frontman Jesse Doherty tells Consequence:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Daniel Rossen – “Unpeopled Space”

Last month, Daniel Rossen — one of Grizzly Bear’s two primary songwriters — announced his debut solo album, You Belong There, with the lovely “Shadow In The Frame.” Today, Rossen is back with another single from his forthcoming album, “Unpeopled Space,” an expansive and frenetic flurry of guitars. Rossen wrote the song as a reflection of his preference for places without a lot of humans around — before moving to Sante Fe, where he recorded You Belong There, he lived in the remote woods of upstate New York. Listen to “Unpeopled Space” below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Osheaga ’22 Lineup Has Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The lineup for the Montreal-based Osheaga Music And Arts Festival has been revealed. It’s the event’s 15th anniversary, and the headliners this year are Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa. Also on the roster are Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Turnstile, Burna Boy, Khruangbin, Porter Robinson, Mitski, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, IDLES, and more.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Claire Rousay Announces New Album everything perfect is already here

The San Antonio-based Claire Rousay, one of the best artists to emerge over the past year, has been keeping busy, most recently with her collaborative album with More Eaze, Never Stop Texting Me, which came out just a few weeks ago. Today, she’s announcing another new album, everything perfect is already here, which will be released in April. The album, which is made up of two longer compositional pieces, also features contributions from Alex Cunningham (violin), Mari Maurice (electronics and violin), Marilu Donovan (harp), and Theodore Cale Schafer (piano). Today, Rousay is sharing a 5-minute selection from the album. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Geese – “This Must Be The Place” (Talking Heads Cover)

Geese have garnered a whole lot of buzz over the past year on the strength of their impressive debut album Projector. The young New York Band To Watch made their television debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last month. And today, they stopped by the SiriusXMU studio for a live session, performing a pretty straight cover of Talking Heads’ iconic 1983 track “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. Pretty weird week to be...
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Rosalía – “Chicken Teriyaki”

Next month, the unpredictable Spanish pop star Rosalía will release her new album MOTOMAMI, the long-awaited follow-up to her triumphant 2018 breakout El Mal Querer. The promotional engines are heating up. Rosalía will appear as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live next month. She’s already shared two early tracks, the Weeknd collab “La Fama” and the reggaeton-edged “Saoko.” Today, she’s dropped a third single.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser Announces Record Store Day EP, Her First New Release In 13 Years

Elizabeth Fraser, long-time singer for dream-pop elder gods Cocteau Twins, hasn’t come out with a record of her own in a long, long time. Cocteau Twins released Milk & Kisses, their final album, in 1996. Fraser has released two solo singles and nothing more. In 2016, she and her partner Damon Reece composed the score for the British TV series he Nightmare Worlds Of H. G. Wells. In recent years, she’s sung guest vocals on tracks from Jónsi and Oneohtrix Point Never. Still, Fraser has not released a record of her own since the 2009 single “Moses.” That’s about to change.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear Jarvis Cocker’s Theme To The BBC Series This Is Going To Hurt

Jarvis Cocker and his band JARV IS… composed the score for the new BBC series This Is Going To Hurt, Brooklyn Vegan reports. The show, based on Adam Kay’s novel of the same name, stars Ben Whishaw as a junior obstetrics and gynecology doctor for the National Health Service. The soundtrack features songs by Florence + The Machine, the Libertines, Radiohead, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and a new theme song from from JARV IS… also called “This Is Going To Hurt,” which you can listen to here via the BBC.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mdou Moctar – “Nakanegh Dich”

Later this week, Mdou Moctar is digitally reissuing his 2021 full-length Afrique Victime with a handful of new tracks, which includes demos and live takes of songs from the album. “These are a mix of demos from Niger and some live tracks from touring around the world, when we were still working out the songs together as a band,” Moctar’s bassist and producer Mikey Coltun said in a statement. “These are fun and different early versions of the songs.”
MUSIC
Observer

Artist, Writer and Musician Ross Simonini Wants to Break the Stigma of Generalism

Over the course of many months, while conceptualizing “THE ALL,” his new show at Anonymous Gallery, artist, writer and musician Ross Simonini made himself laugh, every day, for 20 minutes. “I’m not doing a meditation with the laughing,” Simonini specified in an interview with Observer on Monday. “I do the laughing as I’m living and when the situation arises, but it comes out of this neural plasticity training idea. You can force yourself to laugh without any instigating factor, and just the physicality of laughing will raise your dopamine and oxytocin or serotonin. And it will get endorphins secreting so that you don’t actually need to find something fun: you just need to do the exercise.”
VISUAL ART
Stereogum

Tim Kasher – “I Don’t Think About You”

Tim Kasher — of Cursive and Good Life fame — has announced his fourth solo album, Middling Age, coming in April. Middling Age follows up 2017’s solo effort No Resolution and 2019’s Cursive project Get Fixed. Along with the news, Kasher is sharing a stripped-down, acoustic single and video called “I Don’t Think About You.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

EARTHGANG & Musiq Soulchild – “Amen”

Atlanta rap duo EARTHGANG were supposed to release their new album, Ghetto Gods, at the end of January. After it didn’t materialize as promised, they posted a statement explaining that the release date was postponed at the last minute: “Our date was our date and all week we were frustrated and sad that our album wasn’t cleared.” But Ghetto Gods has a new release date, this Friday (2/25), and today EARTHGANG have released a new song, “Amen,” a collaboration with Musiq Soulchild. This track joins the album’s two previously released singles “All Eyes On Me” and “American Horror Story.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Montaigne & David Byrne – “Always Be You”

Perhaps you’ve never heard of Montaigne, an Australian art-pop artist who’s released a couple of albums and who represented her homeland at the Eurovision Song Contest last year. If that’s the case, don’t feel bad. David Byrne, elder god of art-pop, had never heard of Montaigne, either. But when Montaigne reached out for a collaboration, Byrne became a fan, and the two have now teamed up for a new single called “Always Be You.”
MUSIC

