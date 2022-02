Click here to read the full article. We already know that Sam Waterston’s Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson’s Kevin Bernard are set to return for NBC’s upcoming Law & Order revival. But it looks like a third familiar face will also make their way back to the Dick Wolf procedural. “The hope and expectation is that there will be a wonderful surprise every week,” Waterston told Variety, hinting at the return of another popular character. Although he couldn’t reveal who exactly would be dropping by, he did say that they are “one of my favorite people on Earth” and that “you’ll...

TV SERIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO