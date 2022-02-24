ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Norman sends blunt message to PGA Tour

By Reice Shipley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has remained adamant that any player who elected to join the new rumored Saudi-backed Super Golf League would be banned from playing on the PGA Tour. Golf legend Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which is the main company backing the proposed...

The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Caddie Reveals 1 Thing Golfer ‘Never’ Did

Tiger Woods is attempting to make a miraculous comeback from a devastating car accident that left him with severe injuries. Just over a year later, Woods is working his way back. While he’s not ready to step on the course just yet, it shouldn’t be too long before the golf world sees him back on the course.
Golf.com

‘I don’t see a hell of a lot wrong with it’: Hall of Famer defends Phil Mickelson

Tony Jacklin, who has previously written that players would be “mad” for not taking Saudi Arabian millions, has come to the defense of Phil Mickelson. In an interview this week with Golf Monthly, the two-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer said he didn’t see “a hell of a lot wrong with” Mickelson’s negotiations with a proposed breakaway golf league funded by Saudi Arabian money. Details of the talks came to light last week in a story written by Alan Shipnuck on the Fire Pit Collective golf website, where Mickelson described himself as a key architect in the Saudi league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
Jay Monahan
Phil Mickelson
Greg Norman
ClutchPoints

Greg Norman throws a temper tantrum over efforts to shut down his Super Golf League

On Wednesday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan spoke out about the rival Saudi Super Golf League, backed by former professional golfer Greg Norman, firmly announcing that there would be a “zero complacency” policy to players who leave the Tour for the rival circuit. Monahan said that PGA players could face a suspension or ban if they bolt for the Super Golf League. Norman, who is the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, a company that has been termed the “driving force” behind the league, fired back at Monahan over his attempts to shut down the Saudi-backed circuit, via ESPN.
Shropshire Star

US golf course which hosted major tournaments suffers devastating fire

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
GolfWRX

Former PGA Tour pro leaves golf behind to become a Deputy Sheriff

Tour players come and go. Some pursue other sports. Some (for example, Gabriela Ruffels) come to golf via a completely different career sport. Few, if any, have gone from PGA tour player to law enforcement. With a best of 9th at the 2012 Miccosukee Championship, he may not be the...
golfmagic.com

Jack Nicklaus on Greg Norman: "Why would I support that?!"

In perhaps the least surprising golf news, Jack Nicklaus has pledged his full support to the PGA Tour, but with added spiciness. Nicklaus, 82, was recently asked about the Saudi-led breakaway by his friend and former professional rival Greg Norman. Norman, 67, penned an extraordinary email to PGA Tour commissioner...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson LOSES MORE SPONSORS after controversial Saudi & PGA Tour comments

Financial management company Workday have decided to drop Phil Mickelson as spokesman following his recent comments surrounding the PGA Tour and a new Saudi Golf League, according to a report in Golf Digest. The news comes little more than 24 hours after KPMG confirmed they were also ending their sponsorship...
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
The Spun

Callaway Announces Decision On Phil Mickelson: Fans React

On Friday night, Phil Mickelson saw yet another longtime sponsor make a tough decision following his controversial comments. In a statement released Friday, Callaway Golf announced it halted its partnership with Mickelson following his comments about the PGA Tour and organizers of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. “Callaway does not...
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ Net Worth in 2022

Tiger Woods is considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he is one of the most well-known, famous, and successful athletes in history. He broke through the professional scene in 1996, and since then, he has won 15 major championships, and is tied for first for the most PGA Tour wins with 82 — he has 109 professional wins in total. On top of that, he has received multiple awards from the PGA such as the 1996 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He is also an 11-time PGA Player of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. To top it all off, he was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021. Let’s now take a look at his journey to the top and Tiger Woods’ net worth in 2022.
golfmagic.com

Brandel Chamblee obliterates "manipulative" Phil Mickelson apology

No sooner had Phil Mickelson's apology statement landed the hot takes and rebuttals were coming in. It is fair to say that his statement was almost as divisive as the original comments that forced him to make it in the first place. Mickelson, if you weren't aware by now, admitted...
golfmagic.com

How the leaderboard may look for Phil Mickelson in the Saudi Golf League...

It has been a quite staggering and surreal few days in the life and the career of Phil Mickelson, who is one of the best players to ever pick up a golf club. Whatever you think of his off-the-record/on-the-record words to Alan Shipnuck and his statement on Tuesday night, Mickelson is on his way to tarnishing his reputation on the PGA Tour.
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods called Steve Williams an "idiot"

On a recent episode of Golf's Subpar Podcast, former Tiger Wood's coach Hank Haney spoke about him. "People speculate all the time about him, but they are guessing, I was there, I spent 150 days a year with him for six years. He was incredible, just unbelievable. I would stand...
