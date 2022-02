Millions of people around the world are in need of a major organ transplant, but very few are likely to find a viable donor. Over 106,000 Americans await a new organ, and 17 people die each day as they wait for a transplant. This is especially true during COVID, where the disease has decimated the respiratory health of thousands and left their lungs ravaged. A growing number of people are in need of a lung transplant—but there are simply too few lungs to go around to save everyone.

