ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Honoring Black History: How gospel music superstar Hezekiah Walker is pouring into VUU’s next generation

By Autumn Childress
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You may know him as the singer behind the hits “Every Praise,” or “Faithful is our God.” But come this Spring, two-time Grammy winner Bishop Hezekiah Walker is adding ‘educator’ to his resume.

Walker is launching the “Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music” at Virginia Union University. He told 8News that the center is a way to take his appreciation for gospel music to the next level and share his decades-long expertise with students.

“We can pull out a song for everything you’re going through… that’s what gospel music does,” Walker said. “This generation and generations to come need to know how far we’ve come as a people because of gospel music.”

It’s being dubbed as the first center of its kind on a college campus. Walker said students can expect to learn not only the cultural impact of the industry but the business side, too. He said he wants Virginia Union to be a prime destination for singers, musicians, and worship leaders.

“I’m passionate about pastors being able to send their musicians and singers, praise dancers, and worship leaders to our center and school so we can teach them,” Walker said. “Then they can go back to their local churches and enhance the music ministry.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k24ai_0eOGWLEc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9gTA_0eOGWLEc00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bayL7_0eOGWLEc00

Walker said this project is divine. In 2019, he was accepted into Virginia Union’s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology. Walker’s original plan was to just attend school, but he said God had another plan.

After President Dr. Hakim J. Lucas learned of the superstar’s presence on campus, the idea for this center was born.

“To have our students participate in the continued freedom of our people expressed through our song and music…that is what the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel music at VUU is all about,” Lucas said.

“It’s amazing,” Walker added. “It’s just seriously mind-blowing to me how God will use me to be a first to ever do something like this at an HBCU. This is worldwide attention, and I think it’s going to spark something.”

Classes are the center are slated to begin this spring. You can find more information, here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chincoteague Pony Swim returning from two-year hiatus

Chincoteague's famous wild horses, which have turned the Eastern Shore island into a popular tourist destination, will swim across the Assateague Channel to the eastern side of Chincoteague Island. The next day, some of the wild horses will be auctioned off in order to control their population in the area. For the last two years, the auction was held online.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Richmond, VA
Sports
Richmond, VA
Entertainment
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hezekiah Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Music Industry#Vuu#Black History#Racial Injustice#Racism#Virginia Union University#Virginia Union#Hbcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy