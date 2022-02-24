Honoring Black History: How gospel music superstar Hezekiah Walker is pouring into VUU’s next generation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — You may know him as the singer behind the hits “Every Praise,” or “Faithful is our God.” But come this Spring, two-time Grammy winner Bishop Hezekiah Walker is adding ‘educator’ to his resume.

Walker is launching the “Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music” at Virginia Union University. He told 8News that the center is a way to take his appreciation for gospel music to the next level and share his decades-long expertise with students.

“We can pull out a song for everything you’re going through… that’s what gospel music does,” Walker said. “This generation and generations to come need to know how far we’ve come as a people because of gospel music.”

It’s being dubbed as the first center of its kind on a college campus. Walker said students can expect to learn not only the cultural impact of the industry but the business side, too. He said he wants Virginia Union to be a prime destination for singers, musicians, and worship leaders.

“I’m passionate about pastors being able to send their musicians and singers, praise dancers, and worship leaders to our center and school so we can teach them,” Walker said. “Then they can go back to their local churches and enhance the music ministry.”







Walker said this project is divine. In 2019, he was accepted into Virginia Union’s Samuel Dewitt Proctor School of Theology. Walker’s original plan was to just attend school, but he said God had another plan.

After President Dr. Hakim J. Lucas learned of the superstar’s presence on campus, the idea for this center was born.

“To have our students participate in the continued freedom of our people expressed through our song and music…that is what the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel music at VUU is all about,” Lucas said.

“It’s amazing,” Walker added. “It’s just seriously mind-blowing to me how God will use me to be a first to ever do something like this at an HBCU. This is worldwide attention, and I think it’s going to spark something.”

Classes are the center are slated to begin this spring. You can find more information, here.

