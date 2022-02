The NHL continues its forays into the outdoors on Saturday when the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 2022 NHL Stadium Series matchup. It is the second of three outdoor regular-season games this season, and it will be the first game for the Lightning out in the elements. The matchup at Nissan Stadium is Nashville's first opportunity to host, but it faced Dallas in the 2020 Winter Classic, losing 4-2 at the Cotton Bowl. The 2022 Winter Classic was on New Year's Day in Minneapolis, with the Blues defeating Minnesota 6-4 in a game that started with temperature at minus-6 degrees. The 2022 Heritage Classic will conclude up the season's outdoor series on March 13 in Hamilton, Ontario, where Toronto will face Buffalo.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO