Grains mixed, Livestock lower

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, to their highest since the middle of May with dry weather in South America reducing production and buoyed by a rally in soybean oil linked to the Ukraine-Russian conflict. Wheat and corn eased after...
I have lived through multiple grain embargoes, a trade war, and droughts but this week was one for the record books. The $1 plus trading range in soybeans and wheat on Thursday was the largest daily trading ranges I have witnessed. I don’t know if the Thursday high is the...
