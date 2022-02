Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in America. A mixture of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, the sport has grown 21.3 percent nationwide between 2019 and 2020. In Billings, a community of 30 to 40 athletes has expanded into about 400 new players, and demand is growing for new places to play. There are many places to play already, including: Yellowstone Fitness, YMCA, Independent School and Lillis Park.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO