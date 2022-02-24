ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Karl who?' Piers Morgan hijacks the Today show by taking Karl Stefanovic's seat next to Allison Langdon and boasts of his 'better accent', 'handsome' looks and ratings success

By Jo Scrimshire
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Sky News' multi-million dollar signing Piers Morgan jetted into Sydney on Monday night with media tycoon Lachlan Murdoch.

And the first thing on the agenda for the outspoken British commentator was to stop by Channel Nine's Today show to poke fun at his good mate Karl Stefanovic.

Viewers were surprised to see Morgan, 56, sitting in Stefanovic's seat on the news desk on Friday alongside co-anchor Allison Langdon.

His guest hosting role was not announced beforehand, and he simply showed up on air at 7:35am after a live weather cross with Tim Davies.

Nine bosses must have been seething to see the network's flagship breakfast show promoting a rival station, Sky News Australia.

It's possible Morgan was personally invited by Stefanovic, who is a fan of the former Good Morning Britain presenter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJF3R_0eOGVk8s00
Here comes trouble! Outspoken British commentator Piers Morgan (left) riled up Karl Stefanovic on Friday by taking his seat on the Today show alongside Allison Langdon (right) and boasting of his 'handsome looks', 'better accent' and ratings success

Morgan, who is the former editor-at-large of Daily Mail Australia, began by reading the weather, and he wasn't impressed by the heavy rain in Sydney.

'G'day, Australia. Let's start with the weather forecast. Contrary to everything that every Australian has ever told me about the weather in Sydney, it's raining,' he said.

'And, in fact, it's been raining every minute since I got to Australia and it's going to rain every minute for the rest of the week I'm spending in Australia.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34e6gz_0eOGVk8s00
Grimace: Morgan, 56, gently mocked his pal Stefanovic, 47, who was pretending to sulk on the couch nearby after the former GMB presenter took his seat next to Langdon

He then gently mocked his pal Stefanovic, 47, who was pretending to sulk on the couch nearby after Morgan took his seat next to Langdon.

'But the good news for Ally is that she's finally got someone next to her who is intelligent, handsome, younger, [has a] better accent and a proven track record of smashing ratings records on breakfast television,' Morgan declared.

'You know what, Ally? I like it here. This feels natural to me.

'Karl who? That's showbiz. [He] made the fatal strategic error of letting me sit in his chair. And it just immediately feels natural.'

'You look happier. You look like you've come alive!' he said to Langdon, who replied: 'I didn't know what joy was for the last two years.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7nYL_0eOGVk8s00
'It's been raining every minute since I got here': Morgan, who is the former editor-at-large of Daily Mail Australia, said wasn't impressed by the heavy rain Sydney

Stefanovic told Daily Mail Australia in February last year he would like to be more like Morgan, who was then making waves as the host of ITV's Good Morning Britain.

'I think Piers Morgan is a great broadcaster,' he said. 'He's probably more alienating than I am these days.

'I think I'm a little calmer but I do admire him for his energy. He doesn't just go home, he goes home and he smashes Twitter and he's doing articles.

'I don't have mental energy to continue to fight at home but I do it in my own way.

'I do greatly admire his spunk and I think that if I had the energy maybe I'd try and be a bit more like him.

'But I think there's plenty of good in what he does and I like also that he makes people think.

'He is just who he is and it's very hard to be who you are, and I am who I am.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09bSuj_0eOGVk8s00
Media mates: Nine bosses must have been seething to see the network's flagship breakfast show promoting a rival network, Sky News Australia. Morgan may well have been personally invited by Stefanovic, who is a fan of the former Good Morning Britain presenter

Morgan, News Corp's latest multi-million dollar signing, flew into Australia on a $90million Gulfstream G650 private jet with billionaire media tycoon Lachlan Murdoch on Monday night, after a brief cocktail stop in Hawaii.

He has vowed to continue his war on 'cancel culture' on his new TV show, which will be broadcast on Sky News in Australia and Fox in the U.S.

Morgan, a devoted cricket fan, has a strong affinity with Australia. He once faced off in the nets against fast bowler Brett Lee for a stunt on Nine's cricket coverage.

He has previously presented several documentary series shown on Australian TV including Killer Women and Confessions of A Serial Killer with Piers Morgan.

He was also one of the the judges on both Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdoAo_0eOGVk8s00
En route: Morgan, News Corp's latest multi-million dollar signing, flew into Australia on a $90million Gulfstream G650 private jet with billionaire media tycoon Lachlan Murdoch on Monday night, after a brief cocktail stop in Hawaii (pictured)

