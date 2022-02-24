ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stealth Tanks, Hypersonic Missiles Among Putin's Large Invasion Arsenal

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Over the past two decades, Russia has devoted enormous resources into developing a sophisticated, powerful...

Biden's an Imposter
2d ago

Don't buy in to all the hype. I doubt half of those weapons are proven enough to field "successfully". I do wish Ukraine had weapons capable of striking the Kremlin though.

Reply(12)
28
Al Ex
12h ago

Putin is giving a lesson to the world of how to handle a modern war BY ITSELF, he doesn't rely on "allies" unlike other countries 🐔🐔🐔🐔🐔

Reply
3
Dennis
2d ago

I now military expert, but I do know what a T 72 looks like and from what I see in news media footage. those Russian tanks are T 72.

Reply(2)
3
