Anaheim, CA

It's Now Cheaper To Travel To Disneyland In Paris Rather Than California

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

According to a recent report, it's now cheaper for Californians to visit Disneyland in Paris than it is to visit the theme park's California location. The report from KGPE shows that a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim is now almost twice as expensive as traveling to Disney in Marne le Vallee, France.

They reported that in June 2022, the total cost for two people to stay at the Paradise Pier Hotel (the cheapest Disney property resort) for six nights with five days of park tickets is $4,571.50. Meanwhile, the total cost for a six-night stay at the cheapest hotel, seven days of theme park tickets, a $1,456.74 flight from Los Angeles to Paris came in at $3,676.06.

This means that travelers in this exact scenario would save $895.44 by heading to Disneyland Paris rather than Anaheim. According to SFGATE , a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 twenty-two years ago.

