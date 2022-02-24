ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida House passes "Don't Say Gay" and "Stop WOKE" bills

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJUaJ_0eOGU57p00

Florida Republicans got two major wins Thursday when lawmakers passed the "Stop WOKE Act" and what critics call the "Don't Say Gay" bill through the House.

State of Play: HB7, aka "Stop WOKE," sponsored by Rep. Bryan Avila (R-Miami Springs), essentially seeks to ban classroom discussion and corporate trainings that make students or employees feel discomfort over their race.

  • HB1557, proposed by Rep. Joe Harding (R-Ocala) and dubbed "Don't Say Gay," would limit classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity while encouraging parents to sue schools or teachers that engage in these topics.
  • Versions of both bills are also advancing in the Senate.

Why it matters: The bills, both backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, are now one step closer to becoming law.

  • DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told Axios the governor wants to read the full bills before possibly signing, but he's supportive of "parents' rights and transparency in education."
  • “Normalizing the practice of schools hiding information about a child from their parents is dangerous,” Pushaw said.

The other side: Democrats are calling the bills a coordinated effort to censor honest dialogue about systemic racism, gender and race discrimination in the classroom.

What they're saying : "Today is a very dark day in Florida's history," Rep. Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa) told reporters after the vote. "We did everything we could but today was a day when politics won over policy. Politics won over people."

  • Equality Florida spokesperson Brandon Wolf wept as he told his story of surviving the Pulse nightclub shooting, where two of his best friends were killed. Stories of the 49 LBGTQ people who died there, he said, deserve to be told in the classroom.
  • "You cannot erase us. … Our call now is to the folks in the Senate chamber. … Now is your opportunity to say enough to this governor's authoritarian out-of-control agenda."

In a statement, House Speaker Chris Sprowls said, "Today, Florida is one step closer to ensuring that our schools and workplaces are spaces where we can have healthy instruction and conversation about race and diversity without losing sight that we are first and foremost individuals."

Comments / 42

Carlos Sotolongo
2d ago

Children attend school in order to learn academics. They will learn about everything else in due time inevitably. Let them be children first.

Reply(1)
24
largo
2d ago

I’m all for this !!! Elementary age kids don’t need an education in sexuality…. Maybe for high school there can be an ELECTIVE CLASS on sexual orientation???

Reply(1)
14
J Dubya
2d ago

Good. Maybe one day those who are so vehemently opposed to these bills will actually read them instead of baseing their uneducated opinion on 2nd hand information from leftist "news" sources.

Reply(3)
14
Related
Axios

"Don't Say Gay" amendment riles bill's opponents

Critics of the "Don't Say Gay" bill were further outraged Monday with a new amendment to the proposed law. State of play: An amendment filed by Rep. Joe Harding (R-Williston) to his House Bill 1557 (cross-filed in the Senate by Sen. Dennis Baxley) would require schools to inform parents of their child's sexual orientation even in cases where a school employee suspects a student could face abuse or neglect at home if the parents found out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Tampa Bay

Parkland survivors take Biden to task over gun violence

As many celebrated love Monday, the Parkland community mourned the fourth anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three staff members dead.Why it matters: It can feel increasingly difficult for survivors and those who lost loved ones to get people to remember their tragedy each year, but the Parkland community continued to make headlines Monday. What happened: Parkland activists publicly called on President Biden to take action against gun violence, saying they wouldn't accept lip service without legislation.Manuel Oliver, who lost his son Joaquin Oliver in the shooting, was arrested...
PARKLAND, FL
Axios

Community leaders in Florida call on AG Garland to probe hate crimes

A group of political and community leaders met yesterday to call for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to fully investigate what they say is a rise in racist incidents across Florida. Garland has not responded, but ​​the Justice Department reported last year that it was bolstering enforcement of hate crimes,...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Voter fraud group's clout rises, without evidence

An influential pro-Trump group formed in the wake of last year's Jan. 6 attack appears to have convinced GOP lawmakers that Florida needs a sweeping purge of its voter roles. The rub: The group hasn't yet produced any evidence of voter fraud to county elections supervisors, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios Tampa Bay

Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
630
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/tampa-bay

Comments / 0

Community Policy