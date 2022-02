CARLSBAD, Calif. — A 24-year-old Carlsbad woman said her addiction to fentanyl took over her life and almost destroyed it. Erin Elliott said at first she was using fentanyl once or twice a day. But then her habit grew to every thirty minutes. She said she spent around $1000 per week on fentanyl.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO