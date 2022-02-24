ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How To Use PowerShell To Identify Corruption on NFTS Volumes

By Brien Posey
itprotoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, I saw a YouTube video in which the video’s creator had just suffered a major data loss event. As is so often the case in IT, it wasn’t just one thing that went wrong to cause data loss. Instead, a lot of little things culminated into a...

www.itprotoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

North Korean hackers launch attack using Windows Update and GitHub

Why it matters: Malwarebytes' Threat Intelligence Team has issued a new warning to users regarding a recently identified threat from the North Korean hacking group Lazarus. The attack uses fake documents with embedded macros designed to resemble Lockheed Martin employment information. Once the macro is executed, the exploit uses Windows Update and GitHub to deliver payloads and infect unsuspecting users.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone

We previously looked at how to hide your phone number on Android and now we have a guide on how to hide your phone number on the Apple iPhone. There are times when you want to make a call but you do not want the person you are calling to know your telephone number. For example, you may be calling a company to enquire about something but you do not want to give them your telephone number.
CELL PHONES
CNET

4 Windows 11 tips and tricks to help maximize your computer's battery life

If you've ever left your computer charger behind, you know the feeling of despair that washes over you as you watch its battery drain away. Internet browsing might be OK for a while, but if you're watching a movie or even using an app that requires significant processing power, your battery may not last long.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 10: 61 Keyboard Shortcuts You'll Use Every Day

Windows 11 is out, but it's OK if you're still using Windows 10. Microsoft said it would continue support for its previous operating system through 2025. Windows 10 was designed to cater to touchscreens, but Microsoft still gave traditional PC users plenty of features. The operating system comes with plenty of built-in keyboard shortcuts -- including new shortcuts for the Command Prompt -- for those who prefer a physical keyboard.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powershell#Corruption#Volume#Youtuber#Ntfs#Nft
technewstoday.com

Error 42125: Zip archive is Corrupted – Here’s How to Fix it

Users can experience some issues while compressing or extracting files with Zip archives. One common problem is the “42125 zip archive is corrupted” error. It occurs when the system can’t access data from the archive. You can solve it by repairing your disk and system files or...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Software
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

You're going to want to update your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drivers today

If you haven't updated your wireless connectivity drivers in a while, now would be a good time to do so. Intel has published a long list of vulnerabilities in its Wireless Wi-Fi, Wireless Bluetooth, and Killer network adapters, and while they're likely nothing to panic about, they absolutely should be patched with the latest drivers as soon as possible.
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

How to fix your MacBook's Bluetooth battery drain with macOS Monterey 12.2.1

Has your MacBook been sucking down battery at an alarming rate when it’s in sleep mode? Apple has just released a fix for the power loss with the latest macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update. Per Apple, the battery issue is only for Intel-based MacBooks. “macOS 12.2.1 provides important security updates...
COMPUTERS
CNET

Windows 10 Settings You'll Want to Disable Right Now

Microsoft's Windows 11 is still rolling out to compatible devices and will make its way to all eligible computers by mid-2022. But if you're contemplating whether the upgrade is worth it or just haven't downloaded the new OS yet, you're likely using Windows 10. There's no stress to upgrade to Windows 11 as Microsoft won't end support for its older OS until 2025. However, some of Windows 10's default settings collect information, make you see more ads and notifications and may be slowing down your device.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy