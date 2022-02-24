ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey: Downtown Denver employees telecommuting goes up 60% since 2019

By Dan Daru
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The working landscape of downtown Denver has changed dramatically over the last two years. The way people get to work, and when they get to work have been documented by the Downtown Denver Partnership in their latest annual survey.

It was no surprise why workers have changed the way they get to their jobs in downtown Denver. The pandemic and lockdowns created a major shift in how people work.

“There was some big changes,” said Downtown Denver Partnership Director of Economic Development Andrew Iltis.

The Downtown Denver Partnership surveyed 1,800 people and just released its 2021 downtown Denver travel survey.

“We had a lot of people start driving to work or riding their bike to work or just work from home in general,” Iltis said.

The most drastic change, up from only 5% in 2019, workers surveyed are choosing to telework for over 65% of their typical work week.

“All those people who have the privilege of being able to use the internet to connect with the world are doing so,” Iltis said.

80% said teleworking is an employee benefit. “It’s kind of cool, I ride to work every single day, even today, yesterday all this week,” Iltis said.

People who were using transit are now mixing it up with bikes, driving, and teleworking. Bike sales for downtown workers are up. 8% of workers bought a new bike just to get to work.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

