Thunder vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Arizona may best be known for its desert landscapes, golf courses, year-round activities, cities like Phoenix and Tucson – and, of course, the Grand Canyon – but there are also five major rivers and 128 lakes to explore. There are only two natural lakes in the state, so the rest of these Arizona bodies of water are artificial, or reservoirs, created by dams built on rivers or streams. Some of them sit at higher elevations situated in pine forests and there are even Arizona cities with lakes making them a true desert oasis. The state is also home to the largest artificial lake in the United States, Lake Mead, which straddles the border between Arizona and Nevada. And while these lakes are known for boating, fishing and other outdoor activities, they also have another purpose: They help preserve water during times of drought in this extreme dry climate.

