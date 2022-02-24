ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder vs. Suns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent Records: Phoenix 48-10; Oklahoma City 18-40 The Oklahoma City Thunder have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first victory since Jan. 27 of last year. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

How did Sixers’ James Harden do in his debut?

The hamstring has healed, the shooting touch is back, and now James Harden has only his image to repair. The superstar shooting guard, obtained by the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, had 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in a 133-102 blowout of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in Minneapolis.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
FOX Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat, Bucks lead down the stretch

The All-Star break is over, which makes this a perfect time to reassess where everyone in the NBA stands. Most teams have played around 60 games, meaning they have about 22 left. In other words: The season is almost done. With that in mind, let’s get to some power rankings (with odds via FOX Bet).
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Tv Streaming#The Phoenix Suns#Okc#The San Antonio Spurs#The Houston Rockets#Bally Sports#Arizona Online#Cbs Sports App T
US News and World Report

15 Top Lakes in Arizona

Arizona may best be known for its desert landscapes, golf courses, year-round activities, cities like Phoenix and Tucson – and, of course, the Grand Canyon – but there are also five major rivers and 128 lakes to explore. There are only two natural lakes in the state, so the rest of these Arizona bodies of water are artificial, or reservoirs, created by dams built on rivers or streams. Some of them sit at higher elevations situated in pine forests and there are even Arizona cities with lakes making them a true desert oasis. The state is also home to the largest artificial lake in the United States, Lake Mead, which straddles the border between Arizona and Nevada. And while these lakes are known for boating, fishing and other outdoor activities, they also have another purpose: They help preserve water during times of drought in this extreme dry climate.
ARIZONA STATE
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to James Harden’s incredible 76ers debut

James Harden made his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, and it was certainly a success for both Harden and his new team. Harden — who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Sixers on Feb. 10 — scored 27 points, dished...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Officially out

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. No surprise here, as Gay was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. The absence will be his sixth straight as the result of right knee soreness. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday versus the Suns.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns start Cam Johnson in Chris Paul’s place vs. Thunder

In the Phoenix Suns’ first game without Chris Paul this season, Cam Johnson will be taking his place in the starting lineup on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The three-wing look puts Devin Booker back in the role of primary offensive initiator he dabbled with earlier in his career, also known as “Point Book.”
NBA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Outlast Pacers 129-125 In OT

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept going to the basket Friday night. The Indiana Pacers couldn’t slow him down. So the Thunder kept putting the ball in the play-making guard’s hands and he responded with 36 points and the tiebreaking three-point play with 20.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Registers inefficient triple-double

Jokic closed Saturday's 115-110 win over the Kings with 18 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and 11 assists across 34 minutes. Jokic surprisingly struggled shooting the ball Saturday, missing all five of his three-point attempts and going just 6-for-16 from the field overall. That didn't stop the reigning NBA MVP from making a big impact on the outcome, however, as he led Denver with 11 assists and 10 boards to finish with his third triple-double in February. Jokic leads all NBA players with 16 triple-doubles on the season.
NBA
defpen

REPORT: James Harden Will Have Sixers Debut Friday Against Timberwolves

According to Shams Charania from The Athletic, James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers will happen this Friday night as the team resumes the season after the All-Star break and face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Target Center. On the trade deadline, Harden was traded with Paul Millsap to Philly...
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in win

Towns logged 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 119-114 win over Memphis. Towns notched his fourth double-double in a row and his 28th of the season. He also blocked at least three shots for the seventh time during the campaign. Across 10 contests in February, the All-Star big man is averaging 24.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game. Towns will look to continue his solid play in a clash with Joel Embiid and the 76ers on Friday.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy