Friday weather cancellations and delays in Wichita Falls area

Schools

Burkburnett ISD - closed

Iowa Park CISD - closed

Wichita Falls ISD - closed

City View ISD — Closed

Midwestern State University — Closed

Vernon College — Closed.

Burkburnett ISD — Closed

Iowa Park CISD — Closed

Holliday ISD — Closed

Archer City ISD — Closed

Vernon ISD — Closed

Northside ISD — Closed

Bowie ISD — Closed

Electra ISD — Delayed two hours

Henrietta ISD — Closed

Wichita Christian — Closed

Petrolia CISD — Closed

Bellevue ISD — Closed

Harrold ISD — Closed

Nocona ISD — Closed

Christ Academy — Distance learning

Olney ISD — Delayed two hours

Chillicothe ISD — Closed

Windthorst ISD — Delayed two hours

Gold-Burg ISD — Closed

Prairie Valley ISD — Closed

Crowell ISD — Closed

Saint Jo ISD — Closed

Forestburg ISD — Closed

Montague ISD — Closed

Midway ISD — Closed

Quanah ISD — Delayed two hours

Seymour ISD — Delayed two hours, no busses

Community, government

United Regional Physicians Group clinics (including outpatient Physical Therapy and outpatient Wound Care) will remain closed Friday, February 25.

City of Wichita Falls offices - Wichita Falls City offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.

City of Wichita Falls trash collection - The City drivers will attempt to complete Tuesday's route on Friday, Feb 25. The City will return to normal schedule collection on Monday, Feb 28. The Transfer Station and Landfill will open at 10 am tomorrow, Friday, Feb 25.

Clay County Courthouse, annex, library and early voting - closed.

Meals on Wheels of Wichita Falls , Red Door Senior Center and Green Door Senior Center will be closed Friday due to inclement weather. There will be no meal delivery Friday, February 25.

Sheppard Air Force Base - closed Friday. Only mission-essential personnel will report to provide those functions. All nonessential personnel authorized to telework will continue to do so.

Wichita County voting - Early voting will be open at the courthouse at 7:00 am until 7:00 pm all other locations will open at 10 except Home depot it will open 9 to 9.

Wichita County offices closed. Commissioners Court (County Courthouse) Room 270 will be open from 9:30 a.m. until the session closes. All other county offices will be closed.

FallsRide routes will begin running at 10 a.m. The Clarence W, Muehlberger Travel Center at 306 Scott Ave. will open at 10 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Friday weather cancellations and delays in Wichita Falls area