Friday weather cancellations and delays in Wichita Falls area
Schools
City View ISD — Closed
Midwestern State University — Closed
Vernon College — Closed.
Burkburnett ISD — Closed
Iowa Park CISD — Closed
Holliday ISD — Closed
Archer City ISD — Closed
Vernon ISD — Closed
Northside ISD — Closed
Bowie ISD — Closed
Electra ISD — Delayed two hours
Henrietta ISD — Closed
Wichita Christian — Closed
Petrolia CISD — Closed
Bellevue ISD — Closed
Harrold ISD — Closed
Nocona ISD — Closed
Christ Academy — Distance learning
Olney ISD — Delayed two hours
Chillicothe ISD — Closed
Windthorst ISD — Delayed two hours
Gold-Burg ISD — Closed
Prairie Valley ISD — Closed
Crowell ISD — Closed
Saint Jo ISD — Closed
Forestburg ISD — Closed
Montague ISD — Closed
Midway ISD — Closed
Quanah ISD — Delayed two hours
Seymour ISD — Delayed two hours, no busses
Community, government
United Regional Physicians Group clinics (including outpatient Physical Therapy and outpatient Wound Care) will remain closed Friday, February 25.
City of Wichita Falls offices - Wichita Falls City offices will delay opening until 10 a.m.
City of Wichita Falls trash collection - The City drivers will attempt to complete Tuesday's route on Friday, Feb 25. The City will return to normal schedule collection on Monday, Feb 28. The Transfer Station and Landfill will open at 10 am tomorrow, Friday, Feb 25.
Clay County Courthouse, annex, library and early voting - closed.
Meals on Wheels of Wichita Falls , Red Door Senior Center and Green Door Senior Center will be closed Friday due to inclement weather. There will be no meal delivery Friday, February 25.
Sheppard Air Force Base - closed Friday. Only mission-essential personnel will report to provide those functions. All nonessential personnel authorized to telework will continue to do so.
Wichita County voting - Early voting will be open at the courthouse at 7:00 am until 7:00 pm all other locations will open at 10 except Home depot it will open 9 to 9.
Wichita County offices closed. Commissioners Court (County Courthouse) Room 270 will be open from 9:30 a.m. until the session closes. All other county offices will be closed.
FallsRide routes will begin running at 10 a.m. The Clarence W, Muehlberger Travel Center at 306 Scott Ave. will open at 10 a.m.
