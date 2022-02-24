ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Check out this Cinco de Mayo spectacular: Frank Ray, Bri Bagwell, A.B. Quintanilla III, Chris Pérez, Los Huracanes Del Norte on the bill

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSdaB_0eOGR4UZ00

LAS CRUCES – Country musicians Frank Ray and Bri Bagwell will headline Amador Dayz in Las Cruces over Cinco de Mayo weekend, with appearances by Chris Pérez and A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia King ALLSTARZ.

Ray — a Deming native and former Las Cruces police officer — has been making national headlines with his recent debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Bagwell is a Las Cruces native now based in New Braunfels, Texas, with seven No. 1 Texas radio singles and multiple Female Vocalist of the Year Awards.

Los Huracanes del Norte are a regional Mexican band featuring eight musicians. The group performs Norteño music in styles popular throughout various parts of Mexico.

The three-day music event in Las Cruces will include local and regional favorites and two artists with ties to the late Selena Quintanilla, “The Queen of Tejano Music.” A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s older brother, is a musician and music producer. The late star’s husband, Chris Pérez will be performing with Grupo Metal.

A beer garden will be available for attendees.

Tickets are on sale online at amadorlive.com. General admission is $50 each day through May 4 or $60 at the door.

The musical lineup includes:

May 5

  • A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia King ALLSTARZ
  • Frank Ray
  • Satisfied with Karlos Saucedo
  • Radio La Chusma

May 6

  • Grupo Metal with Chris Pérez
  • La Energia Nortena
  • Bri Bagwell
  • UNLYSHED!
  • La Diferencia

May 7

  • Los Huracanes Del Norte
  • Revancha Norteña
  • Che Che Rodriguez
  • "Frequenzia
  • La Culpa Norteña

Others are reading:

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Putin puts nuclear 'deterrence' forces on alert

KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces battled Russian troops pushing into the city of Kharkiv on Sunday on the fourth day of an invasion that has shaken Europe's long-standing security architecture and pushed Germany to spend more on defence. The invasion of Ukraine from three sides ordered by Russian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Entertainment
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Quintanilla
Person
Chris Pérez
Person
A.b. Quintanilla
Person
Selena
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

1K+
Followers
978
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy