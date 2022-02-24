Check out this Cinco de Mayo spectacular: Frank Ray, Bri Bagwell, A.B. Quintanilla III, Chris Pérez, Los Huracanes Del Norte on the bill

LAS CRUCES – Country musicians Frank Ray and Bri Bagwell will headline Amador Dayz in Las Cruces over Cinco de Mayo weekend, with appearances by Chris Pérez and A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia King ALLSTARZ.

Ray — a Deming native and former Las Cruces police officer — has been making national headlines with his recent debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Bagwell is a Las Cruces native now based in New Braunfels, Texas, with seven No. 1 Texas radio singles and multiple Female Vocalist of the Year Awards.

Los Huracanes del Norte are a regional Mexican band featuring eight musicians. The group performs Norteño music in styles popular throughout various parts of Mexico.

The three-day music event in Las Cruces will include local and regional favorites and two artists with ties to the late Selena Quintanilla, “The Queen of Tejano Music.” A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s older brother, is a musician and music producer. The late star’s husband, Chris Pérez will be performing with Grupo Metal.

A beer garden will be available for attendees.

Tickets are on sale online at amadorlive.com. General admission is $50 each day through May 4 or $60 at the door.

The musical lineup includes:

May 5

A.B. Quintanilla III y Los Kumbia King ALLSTARZ

Frank Ray

Satisfied with Karlos Saucedo

Radio La Chusma

May 6

Grupo Metal with Chris Pérez

La Energia Nortena

Bri Bagwell

UNLYSHED!

La Diferencia

May 7

Los Huracanes Del Norte

Revancha Norteña

Che Che Rodriguez

"Frequenzia

La Culpa Norteña

Others are reading:

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.