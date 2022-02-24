ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Phantom of the Opera: Emilie Kouatchou will be first ever Black actor to play Christine in Broadway musical

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOYhV_0eOGPWo000

Emilie Kouatchou has made history as the first Black actor to play Christine Daaé in Broadway ’s The Phantom of the Opera .

The Chicago actor stepped into the role as Christine full-time on 26 January 2022 after she was initially cast as the understudy in October 2021.

In a recent interview on the TODAY show, Kouatchou discussed how her role is breaking barriers in a predominantly white theatre industry.

She said that Andrew Lloyd Webber ’s musical was the first play she ever saw on Broadway.

Speaking about her first performance as Christine, Kouatchou said: “I remember feeling a lot of support from the audience. They cheered when I first came on stage.”

She continued: “I think my mindset was still that this role was not for me, which is just a sad reality. And it took a lot of unlearning just to be able to say, ‘No, I can do this.’”

Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera is Broadway’s longest-running show, having made its debut in 1988. The musical was originally staged in London in 1986.

“There have been so many different Black women that could have played Christine,” Kouatchou said. “We’re in a period of intense change in this industry, and I’m just happy that I could be a part of that change.”

Phantom of the Opera resumed performances on 22 October 2021 at the Majestic Theatre.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Brittney Johnson Makes Broadway History As First Black Woman To Star As Glinda In ‘Wicked’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a historic night for “Wicked” on Broadway. Brittney Johnson made her debut Monday as Glinda in the long-running musical at the Gershwin Theatre. Johnson is the first Black actress to take over the role in the Land of Oz. She has appeared in several Broadway shows and made history in “Les Miserables” as the first Black woman to play both Eponine and Fantine. “Wicked” first opened on Broadway in 2003 and won three Tony Awards.
MOVIES
BBC

Betty Davis: 'Godmother of Funk' dies aged 77

Betty Davis, the pioneering US singer and musician who was dubbed the "Godmother of Funk", has died aged 77. Davis blazed a trail with her raw brand of funk and sexual lyrics that would go on to influence stars including Prince and Madonna. News of her death was confirmed on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland.com

Choosing the best song from every Beatles album

CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’re locked into another Beatles renaissance. The Fab Four’s legendary “Rooftop Concert” is set to hit theaters this week. It’s already been shown in IMAX on the heels of Peter Jackson’s popular documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” debuting last year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Broadway Musical#Phantom Of The Opera#Film Star#Sheinellejones
SFGate

Screaming Trees singer, Seattle icon Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Mark Lanegan, the singer whose raspy baritone and darkly poetic songwriting made Screaming Trees an essential part of the early Seattle grunge scene and brought him an acclaimed solo career, died Tuesday at age 57. “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland,”...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Beach House On Phantom Of The Opera, The Red Shoes, & More Of Their Formative Influences

Under The Influence is a new revival of a very old Stereogum franchise, in which we ask artists to talk about the inspirations behind their albums. From other music, to film, to novels, to stray notes left behind by friends, and who knows what else, this is what’s on people’s minds when they’re writing the songs we eventually come to know and love.
MUSIC
Vibe

Premiere: Muni Long Performs A Jazzy New Rendition Of “Hrs And Hrs” For Amazon Music

Click here to read the full article. Following VIBE’s Valentine’s Day lyric breakdown of Muni Long’s “Hrs and Hrs,” the singer and Amazon Music have given us an exclusive first look at a live rendition of the ballad. Recorded on a rooftop in Downtown LA, this version of the song features a jazzier arrangement than the original, as Long delivers a noticeably more embellished vocal performance. “I referenced Jill Scott,” the singer tells VIBE, explaining how she and her band came up with the idea for the performance. “I was like, ‘I would love to do something with that ‘A Long...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

523K+
Followers
177K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy