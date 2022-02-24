ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Blu-ray Review: BOAT PEOPLE Shows What War Leaves In Its Wake

By Matt Brown Contributor
screenanarchy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnn Hui’s devastating 1982 portrait of postwar Vietnam and its refugees is despairingly relevant, even timely, in 2022. I'd only seen one of Hong Kong filmmaker Ann Hui's films prior to now, her quietly affecting 2011 melodrama, A Simple Life. Now I've jumped backwards in her career nearly 30 years, to...

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES (GFF 2022): The Gravedigger's Wife - Review

The Gravedigger’s Wife, Somalia’s Oscar submission, is a harrowing yet touching and emotional feature debut from director Khadar Ahmed that although did not get nominated for best picture showcases the need for the Academy to expand their international film number count to 10 – there’s gems that keep getting shut out year after year because the competition is too good and this is a perfect example of what can fall through the cracks.
MOVIES
Space.com

Climb aboard a haunted spaceship in S.A. Barnes' new sci-fi horror novel 'Dead Silence' (exclusive)

There's just something about abandoned, derelict spaceships drifting in outer space that makes our skin crawl in the best possible way. Video games like "Dead Space" and Hollywood films such as "Event Horizon" have reinforced the popular “haunted house in space” horror hybrid theme to create an alluring sub-genre that spans across all arenas of popular culture.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Chang
Person
Ann Hui
Person
Stanley Kwan
Person
George Lam
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Boat People#Blu Ray Review#The Hong Kong New Wave#The Criterion Channel#The Criterion Collection#Vietnamese#Japanese
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Snowfall is, "in its vicious way, one of the most powerfully nostalgic shows on television"

The FX cocaine saga, which returns this week for Season 5 is a Wonder Years for the drug trade, says Mike Hale. "Its picture of Los Angeles in the mid-1980s may not be realistic in the strict sense, but it’s true to an idea of the city at that time as promulgated by John Singleton, one of the show’s creators, and the show allies itself with that mythos in clever ways," says Hale. "When the family at the story’s center goes ballistic in the new season after a neighborhood rapper rhymes about their business, a light goes on in the eyes of one of the crew: It’s 1986, and he sees gangsta rap coming." Hale adds that Snowfall borrows some "tragic-young-men archetypes" from Singleton's Boyz N The Hood, "and their melodramatic pull is another ingredient in the show’s appeal. But Snowfall has taken a cooler and more understated approach — the romanticism and sensationalism are there, but they’re moderated by dry humor, on one hand, and an effective calibration of cold dread, on the other... Rather than a rueful tragedy, it is — so far — a Horatio Alger tale of aspirational capitalism, one that adds systemic racism and automatic weapons to the barriers facing the hero."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Visual effects guy transforms himself into random objects and it's pure magic

Toronto-based animator and video wizard Kevin Parry has gone mega-viral for his mind-boggling collection of videos where he turns himself into random objects. In a series of quick clips he changes into everything from a pumpkin to a bright yellow banana and in most of the videos, he appears to suffer a ridiculous death. The videos combine studio trickery with a magician's flair.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
startattle.com

The Presence of Love (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Presence of Love tells the story of adjunct professor Joss (Eloise Mumford), who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up. She soon bonds with single father Daniel (Julian Morris), whose family now runs it. Startattle.com – The Presence of Love 2022. This...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Weekend (February 4-6)

We’re down with the first week of February. As a reward, you deserve to watch these shows that are new to Netflix this Weekend of February 4-6, 2022. Spoiler alert, there isn’t a lot of them. But since we think you deserve more than that, there’s a little bonus for you towards the end. So, cheer up! There’s still a great weekend ahead.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Stephen's beastly feast: Stephen Fry hunts down the origins of mythical creatures in a charming new documentary

This was a rare disappointment in the successful career of Harry Potter creator JK Rowling. She was determined to prove she could conjure up a creature purely from her own imagination, and the result was the lethifold, which she included in Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, the 2001 guidebook that would later inspire the hugely successful Fantastic Beasts films.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Greatest Movie Hero of All Time

Heroes can be divided into two major categories: those that are fictional and those that are real people. The list of fictional heroes goes back as far as recorded history, with some of the most prominent characters still known today. Achilles is one, and Ulysses, the primary character of the Odyssey, is another. Even mythological […]
MOVIES
Ultimate Unexplained

Here Are The Top 5 Most Ruthless Female Gangsters Who Terrorized New York

It's a man's world, but these women ruled it! Check out the Top 5 women gangsters of New York. Stephanie St. Clair aka Queenie aka Madame St. Clair was the numbers queen of Harlem. She was Creole (African and French descent). She was a female boss and sometimes-gangster. She used strategy and force to keep other gangsters, like Dutch Schultz, out of Harlem. According to the Mob Museum,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Win It! ‘House of Gucci’ on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital

“Extra” is giving “House of Gucci” on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital to five lucky friends. Enter below for your chance to win!. “House of Gucci” is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately… murder.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy