If you’re a Honda and Acura enthusiast, then chances are that you’re slightly disappointed in the new Acura Integra. Sure, it doesn’t exactly look like the third-generation Acura Integra that we once knew and loved, but we’re sure it’s going to be great in its own way once we’re able to drive it. Speaking of older Acura Integras, you can still find some clean examples in the used market if you want to be nostalgic. However, is it really a good worth it to buy one?

BUYING CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO