Lincoln, IL

Lincoln woman arrested for murder and aggravated battery of a child

By Jean Ann Miller, Lincoln Courier
 2 days ago
Lincoln Police arrested Cierra Coker, 20, of Lincoln Wednesday on charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.

Lincoln Police started an investigation Feb. 6 after being called to a residence in Lincoln for a report of an injured child.

According to Lincoln Police a 20 month old was then taken to St. John's Hospital in Springfield with life threatening injuries.

"The victim, whose name will not be released at this time, due to the sensitive nature of the crime investigation and out of respect for the family, ultimately succumbed to those injuries," as written in a press statement from Lincoln Police.

The investigation regarding the victim’s death is still ongoing and no other information was released.

Lincoln, IL
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lincoln, IL from Lincoln Courier.

