Beyond Meat forecasts annual revenue below estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat Inc forecast annual revenue below estimates on Thursday, as the plant-based business pioneer wrestles with labor and supply chain disruptions and faces stiff competition in the United States.

The company said it expects revenue of $560 million to $620 million for 2022, compared with estimates of $637.3 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)

