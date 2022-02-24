ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market

By Thomas Hughes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

The Market Bottoms In Wake Of Ukraine Invasion

As dire as the news from Ukraine and Russia is, the selloff in equities sparked by the crisis appears to have already hit bottom. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) fell more than 2.0% on the news to extend its selloff to over 13.5% but hit a bottom and reclaimed all of the loss and more by the end of the session. The key takeaway is that this bottom is unrelated to the underlying factors driving the market which include outrageously high inflation and its impact on earnings. As for Ukraine and Russia, the near-term impact will be to drive inflation via supply chain disruption and higher gas prices. That will increase the pressure on S&P 500 margins which means the market correction is probably not over.

Oil Breaks To New High On Russia Aggression In Ukraine

Oil prices (NYSEARCA: USO) broke out to a new high following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The spike is driven by fear of tightening supply and the possibility Putin could weaponize its fuel deliveries to western Europe. The price of WTI spiked more than 7% on the news and could move higher although the technical picture is still murky. The spike in price was met by sellers and profit-takers who were able to drive it back down to the previous day's close. The candle formed is a large doji candle at the top of an uptrend and may qualify as a Tombstone or Shooting Star.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLD7v_0eOGLgFs00

If the oil market cannot maintain these levels and begins to fall the oil price may enter a correction but that is not supported by the fundamental outlook. The supply and demand outlook for this year is tight and was supporting the rise in oil even before the Ukrainian crisis began to emerge. The more likely scenario is that oil will pull back slightly and/or consolidate at the current level until other news arises. That may be an increase/decrease of tensions in Europe, oil supply data, or other economic data. Regardless, oil is trading at a 7-year high which means added pressure to inflation and windfall profits for the oil producers (NYSEARCA: XLE) .

The Real Risk For The S&P 500 Is Earnings

The real risk for the S&P 500 is the earnings outlook. The retail sector (NYSEARCA: XRT) began reporting this week and the news was without excitement. The key takeaway is that the earnings outlook is tepid in relation to the prior year and estimates are falling. This is leading to a downward trend in the consensus for earnings estimates and that is what is ultimately reading the market lower. If this trend continues, no amount of good news from Ukraine will support the index. With oil prices on the rise and supply chains still in turmoil, we do not expect this trend to end.

Turning to the charts, the price action in the S&P 500 is indicative of a bottom but the question is if the index will reverse course and begin marching higher or if this is just the prelude to another decline. The primary indication of bottoming lay in the doji candle which formed with the day's action and the indicators which are both showing significant divergence from the new lows. This combination has a high likelihood of resulting in a rebound but that does not mean reversal. The key level for the market to watch now is the 4,300 support line that was just broken because it may turn into resistance. If the index can not regain the upper side of 4,300 within the next few days there is a near 100% chance the S&P 500 will retest the new lows and may even set a new lower low.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Eqn7_0eOGLgFs00

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Ukraine#Oil Supply#Nysearca#Uso#Russian#Tombstone#Shooting Star#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
The Atlantic

The Reason Putin Would Risk War

There are questions about troop numbers, questions about diplomacy. There are questions about the Ukrainian military, its weapons, and its soldiers. There are questions about Germany and France: How will they react? There are questions about America, and how it has come to be a central player in a conflict not of its making. But of all the questions that repeatedly arise about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the one that gets the least satisfactory answers is this one: Why?
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy