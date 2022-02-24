Bruins lines vs. Seattle: Back in action

BOSTON (CBS) — Approaching his 45th birthday, Zdeno Chara is still going. On Thursday, he entered uncharted territory.
Chara suited up for the Islanders on Thursday night in San Jose, in what was the 1,652nd game of his incredibly long NHL career. In reaching that mark, Chara set a new record for most regular-season NHL games played by a defenseman, passing Chris Chelios.
Chara is now tied with former Bruins teammate Mark Recchi for seventh-most games played overall, and he’ll settle into seventh place by himself with one more game played.
The Bruins — for whom Chara played his most games, at 1,023...
