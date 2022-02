Based on comments made by officials – elected, appointed and salaried – at some point, Town Meeting may again be discussing whether or not to leave the Civil Service. Leaving the Civil Service may or may not be a good idea. However, should there be such an effort, unlike the last attempt, it must not only allow for a reasonable and respectful discussion but, equally important, not ask Town Meeting to vote unless it knows, in detail, what will replace the Civil Service and why that will be better.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO