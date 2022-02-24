ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazilian soccer players in Ukraine ask for government's help

Brazilian players for Ukrainian professional soccer clubs called on the Brazilian government for help after they say they were trapped in the Russian military attack on Ukraine.

“We are really desperate. We are going through chaos,” Shakhtar Donetsk defender Marlon Santos said in an Instagram post.

The post included a video in which players from Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv, together with their families, made a joint appeal to Brazilian officials from a hotel. They said borders had closed and fuel supplies had run out, according to The Associated Press.

“We have the support from our club. But the desperation is agonizing. We wait for the support from our country. We speak in the name of all the Brazilians in Ukraine,” Santos added in the post.

Other Brazilian players trapped in Ukraine posted similar pleas, including three players from Zorya Luhansk in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia and forward Marlyson and two teammates from FC Metalist 1925 in Kharkiv in the northeastern part of the country, the AP reported.

But during a news conference in Brazilian capital Brasília, Leonardo Gorgulho, the communications director of the country's foreign ministry, advised Brazilian citizens in eastern Ukraine to leave by their own means, as he said Brazil and other countries were currently unable to conduct evacuation missions, according to the wire service.

Gorgulho said, however, that Brazilians in Kyiv should remain in the city.

Ukrainian soccer clubs have long recruited Brazilian players to bolster their rosters. But the Ukrainian league was suspended on Thursday indefinitely after martial law was declared in Ukraine, according to the AP.

