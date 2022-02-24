FAA expands no-fly zone to include Ukraine, Belarus, western Russia

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that it is extending its no-fly zone in Eastern Europe amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“The FAA issued Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) expanding the area in Eastern Europe and Russia where U.S. airlines and U.S. pilots cannot operate. The expanded NOTAMs now cover the entire country of Ukraine, the entire country of Belarus and a western portion of Russia,” the FAA said in a statement. “Prior to today's restrictions, the FAA prohibited operations in an eastern region of Ukraine. These restrictions do not apply to military operations.”

The development comes less than 24 hours after Russia launched an attack against Ukraine that had long been feared and foretold by Western analysts.

On Thursday, President Biden announced a new round of sanctions against Russia, including targeting more Russian elites with Kremlin associations, major Russian banks and export controls on certain American technology like lasers and semiconductors.

The move followed appeals from lawmakers late Wednesday night urging for harsher actions to be taken against Moscow following Russian President Vladimir Putin 's announcement.

However, Biden's announcement did not include removing Russia from the SWIFT banking system.

"There is a complete rupture right now in U.S.-Russia relations if they continue on this path they're on," Biden warned during his remarks.

Lawmakers are set to receive unclassified briefings from a handful of Biden administration officials on Thursday evening, with a full classified briefing coming next week.