ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Coke, Pepsi Debut New Experiences For Mind And Palate

By Steve Ellwanger
mediapost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Coke and Pepsi, 2022 is a gateway to imagination—and reimagination. The first product from The Coca-Cola Co.’s new “global innovation platform”—dubbed Coca-Cola Creations—is the limited-edition beverage Coca-Cola Starlight. In the case of Starlight, imagination comes in the form of augmented reality. Scanning...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pepsi introduces a first-of-its-kind flavor

Pepsi is putting a whole new meaning into the soft drink. In what the company describes its "most ambitious feat yet," PepsiCo announced Wednesday a first-of-its-kind nitrogen-infused cola that has a creamier and smoother taste compared to traditional carbonated sodas. The beverage, called Nitro Pepsi, is being released in the United States on March 28 and comes in regular and vanilla flavors.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Pepsi Says Innovative New Flavor Will Be 'Most Ambitious Feat Yet'

Pepsi is coming out with an innovative new flavor that it believes is its "most ambitious feat yet." PepsiCo announced Wednesday (February 23) that a nitrogen-infused cola will be released in U.S. stores on March 28, CNN Business reports. The company said the new soda line will feature a creamier...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

Pepsi unveils new soft drink with hopes to ‘redefine cola’

(WTAJ)–Pepsi said it’s planning on shaking up the cola world with its latest creation, introducing Pepsi Nitro. Pepsi Nitro is the first-ever, nitrogen-infused cola that is supposed to make drinking a soft drink, even softer, according to a news release on Pepsi’s website. Nitrogen mixed bubbles along with a special widget at the bottom of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Max
Mashed

Refillable Coca-Cola Bottles Could Soon Be Everywhere. Here's Why

Reusable cups and water bottles, and even straws and utensils, have been part of popular culture for several years now. But the idea of reusable beverage containers isn't really anything new. Nowadays, durable plastic cups and metal water bottles are most of the norm, but historically, glass bottles have been the standard form of reusable bottles. And they were the only type of bottle in circulation before the advent of single-use plastic and disposable metal cans (via Container Recycling Institute.)
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Here are the select states selling boozy Mountain Dew

(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew launched in several states on Tuesday. Mountain Dew's owner, PepsiCo, partnered with Boston Beer Company to turn the soft drink into a caffeine-free alcoholic beverage. The 100-calorie spiked seltzer is 5% alcohol by volume. Hard Mountain Dew, named Hard MTN DEW,...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pepsi Max#Pepsi Cola#Coke#Soft Drinks#The Coca Cola Co#Coca Cola Creations#Starlight#American#Great Coca Cola#Creators League#Innova Market Insights
BGR.com

Coca-Cola has 4 new drinks you’ll definitely want to try

We’re not even two full months into 2022, but The Coca-Cola Company is wasting no time in barreling forward with a major expansion. One that’s seeing the iconic beverage brand launch several new flavors that are garnering headlines. They range from Coca-Cola Starlight, which puts a space-themed twist on the classic soft drink, to a new coffee flavor. As well as the company’s first alcoholic drink.
BUSINESS
Mashed

This New, Boozy Canned Drink Is Perfect For Tea Lovers

Just in time for the change of seasons, Geloso Beverage Group has produced a line of alcoholic drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather. Following in the footsteps of popular brands like Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea, the Upstate New York brewery, which is known for their high-ABV (alcohol by volume) malt beverages, including their Sunny Margarita and their Bahama Mama, both of which come in at 10% ABV, has decided to take a swing in the realm of hard ice teas.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Germany
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Kansas City Star

Pepsi launches ‘softer’ soft drink with new nitro-infused cola. When you can get it

Pepsi is putting a “softer” spin on a classic cola that fans have grown to love over the last several decades. The New York-based beverage brand announced the launch of its first nitrogen-infused soda, fittingly dubbed Nitro Pepsi. The new drink, which promises a “creamy, smooth” taste and “mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles,” will hit stores nationwide on March 28, according to a company news release.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Coke's New Flavor Tastes Like The Galaxy -- Kind Of

Coke has come out with a ton of flavors over the years. According to Spoon University, items like Vanilla Coke and Cherry Coke have hit their marks, while other sodas like Orange Coke and Raspberry Coke didn't taste quite right. These missteps haven't stopped Coca-Cola from exploring new flavors and their latest soda pushes these boundaries to the final frontier.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Coca-Cola Reveals New "Space-Flavored" Soda

Coca-Cola announced Coca-Cola Starlight this week and the Internet is super intrigued. The company said the new beverage is "inspired by space" and that made social media users start trying to determine what the flavor of this soda could possibly be. After all, space could taste like a number of things. The product description says the drink contains "notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space." So, what do you think that tastes like? The answers are out there in the void apparently. It's an exciting announcement for soda fans as Starlight will be offered in coral and zero sugar variants. Apparently, the taste will still be similar to the regular soda, but the 'reddish hue' of these bottles has people thinking something else is up. Check out what the company had to say about it's newest product down below.
DRINKS
CNET

Pepsi Unveils Nitro Pepsi, Nitrogen-Infused Cola

No, that's not a pint of Guinness: Pepsi is getting ready to roll out Nitro Pepsi, a cola infused with nitrogen rather than carbon dioxide. The result is a creamy texture and a frothy, foam head, Pepsi said. Hitting store shelves on March 28., Nitro Pepsi will be available in...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mercury News

There’s a new flavor of Coke, and nobody’s sure what it is

The first flavor of Coke in the company’s new “Creations” line is … well, it’s hard to tell. The limited-edition version is called Coca-Cola Starlight, and it comes in regular and zero sugar. Its official launch is scheduled for next week, but there are already sightings on retailer websites.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gadget Flow

KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker uses pods & ground coffee

Enjoy delicious coffee at home or in the office with the KEURIG K-Duo Special Edition Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker. This appliance uses both K-Cup pods and ground coffee for versatility. Moreover, the K-Duo Special Edition coffee appliance has a 60 oz. single-water reservoir, so you can share it among multiple people with fewer water refills. All the while, brew a cup of joe in sizes 6 oz., 8 oz., 10 oz., 12 oz. to make serving a beverage effortless. Furthermore, this kitchen appliance features a 12-cup glass carafe with a metallic handle and a heating plate to keep your coffee hot. Plus, the Pause and Pour function adds convenience. In fact, you can pause mid-brew for 20 seconds, and continue to pour fresh, hot coffee right away. Finally, the Programmable Carafe Auto Brew mode lets you brew a drink up to 24 hours in advance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
click orlando

Spiked seltzer Mountain Dew launches in select states

An alcoholic version of Mountain Dew launches in several states Tuesday. Mountain Dew’s owner, Pepsi, partnered with Boston Beer Company to turn the soft drink into a caffeine-free alcoholic beverage. [TRENDING: AT&T shuts off its 3G network Tuesday. Here’s what it affects | SeaWorld updates height requirement for new...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy